Seewer Podiums To Keep Mx2 Championship Battle Alive

Jeremy Seewer put his RM-Z250 on the third step of the podium in what were extremely difficult conditions at the MXGP of the Netherlands. Despite sunny weather on Sunday, rain throughout the week meant that the sand track was still wet in places and it made it very hard for riders to adjust to the changeable surface.

Seewer gave it his all and made sure the MX2 championship is undecided as they head to the final round in France next weekend.

Team mate Hunter Lawrence struggled all weekend but the youngster showed his Aussie fighting spirt to grind-out two top-10 moto results to follow up from his second overall at the previous round in America.

“Assen isn’t my favourite track, and probably isn’t the favourite track of any rider in the paddock but I’m really happy to end up on the podium after a tough first moto,” said Seewer. “My start wasn’t that great and I couldn’t make the passes, which wasn’t easy on this track and I struggled on the wave sections. We turned it around in race two and I came so close to winning, which is what I needed to do in order to stop Pauls Jonass winning the title at this race. I’m happy to keep the title alive though and push the championship until the final round. At least we will bring it to the last race where hopefully I can get another GP win and end the season on a high note.”

Any hopes Lawrence had of backing-up his USGP results went out the window when he tested some settings on the sighting lap of the first moto, only to have a nasty crash. “We were struggling all weekend. I really didn’t feel good at all, I had no rhythm or balance. It was just a tough GP. It wasn’t helped when I had a crash on the sighting lap of moto one, as I hit my head and bent my bars and obviously I didn’t have long to recover before the gate dropped. I went out and raced, of course, but I was struggling and came home in 10th behind Julien Lieber.

“I went to the medical unit after that race and got some work done and felt a bit better for race two. I got an ok start and made some passes and moved all the way up to sixth place, which was definitely good on such a difficult weekend. I’ve never ridden here before, it’s crazy here, different even than Lommel. I’ve really never ridden anything like it so to get eighth is pretty good overall.”

General Manager Stefan Everts gave his thoughts on a weekend at a venue that certainly splits opinion. “I think Jeremy did a good second moto, after a difficult first one. In the first few laps it was tough but he then came through really fast and he had some fast section on the track which was really good to see. He caught Jorge Prado and pushed him all the way to the line. Taking another podium is nice for the whole team, it just could have been on the top step if he could have just ridden the first moto like he rode in the second. Hunter had a bad feeling all week, which combined with all the travel and jet-lag meant it was a real struggle for him. He had a nasty crash on the sighting lap, which was a strange situation and didn’t help him feel better at all. He couldn’t really push, and 11th place wasn’t a fair reflection of what he can do. The second moto was a lot better and it was good to see him pass Jonass and give Jeremy a few more points back in the championship battle. He made the best out of a tough weekend.”

The Suzuki World MX2 team now head to Villars-sous-Ecot in France next weekend for the final round of the championship, where both riders will be looking to end the season on a positive note.

MX2 Moto 1: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 34:39.137; 2. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), +0:00.907; 3. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:13.155; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), +0:16.555; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki World MX2), +0:18.834; 6. Conrad Mewse (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:29.481; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:31.122; 8. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:34.664; 9. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:38.676; 10. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki World MX2), +0:39.750.

MX2 Moto 2: 1. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 34:37.805; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki World MX2), +0:01.328; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:16.610; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), +0:18.595; 5. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:18.789; 6. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki World MX2), +0:23.095; 7. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:34.000; 8. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:34.754; 9. Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), +0:34.941; 10. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0:41.962.

MX2 Overall: 1. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 47 points; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 39 p.; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki World MX2), 38 p.; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), 36 p.; 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 33 p.; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 30 p.; 7. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 28 p.; 8. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki World MX2), 26 p.; 9. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 25 p.; 10. Conrad Mewse (GBR, HUS), 24 p.

MX2 Points Standings: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 735 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki World MX2), 694 p.; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 556 p.; 4. Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 504 p.; 5. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 485 p.; 6. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 475 p.; 7. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 439 p.; 8. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 386 p.; 9. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki World MX2), 352 p.

