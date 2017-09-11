Amazon Best Seller “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses,” Free to Download for One More Day

Rita Ferraro, ND is delighted to present her new book, “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses.”

In “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses,” Rita Ferraro, a Doctor of Naturopathy, addresses chronic diseases as the consequences of toxic air, water, and food. It is designed for people who want an alternative to allopathic medicine. Cutting edge detoxification methods set her apart from her colleagues in this easy-to-follow guide, in arming you in navigating horrible if not impossible illnesses. Her unique detoxification strategies were designed to be cost affordable and easy enough to be done at home.

In 1997, Rita Ferraro, ND suffered with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, Multiple Chemical Sensitivity, Toxic Encephalopathy, Lyme Disease, Parasites, Biochemical Depression and Severe Mercury poisoning. After being misdiagnosed and heavily medicated, she recognized the failure of allopathic medicine to offer her a chance for recovery and sought relentlessly to save her own life. Twenty years later, “Save Your Life” is her labor of love.

Dr. Ferraro’s intent is to offer hope and guidance to people suffering from devastating illnesses in our increasingly toxic world. “Save Your Life” is a trail blazer for others to follow. She wrote this book so YOU won’t have to go through what she did. Despite the seriousness of Chronic Illness, Dr. Ferraro draws on humor and grace to help you take control over illnesses that might otherwise be treated with lots of pills and their side effects instead of natural alternatives yielding powerful results.



Rita Ferraro's "Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses" is available on Amazon Kindle. "Save Your Life" is # 1 in New Releases in the category of Diseases and Physical Ailments/Physical Impairments, and has reached #5 on Amazon's Best Seller list in the Physical Impairments category with a 5 Star average review rating by those who have purchased the book.

Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:

“As a healer and body worker I understand the importance of healing from within. Though I am not a doctor, I am constantly sharing with my clients the knowledge I have and use for myself and my family. This book can be extremely helpful for people who want to take a holistic approach but don’t know where to start. The most powerful knowledge is that which comes from experience and Rita Ferraro N.D. has done an amazing job piecing together this valuable knowledge that can be beneficial for you and your family and friends!”- Michelle Bennett

“As a Doctor of Chiropractic, I’m always researching for pertinent information to help people get better. Dr. Ferraro has done her research and walks her talk. The information is well organized and easy to implement. This book contains very important information for all of us, not just those suffering from symptoms.” – Chris

“This is an important work from an impressive woman with several decades of research, personal experience and intelligent insight backing her findings. Advice like this best comes from an author with fierce conviction, a well-informed point of view and a sense.” - Grube



For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview with Dr. Ferraro, about this Press Release, please contact Rita Ferraro, ND at ritafs56@msn.com



About the Author:

Rita Ferraro, ND was a psychotherapist in New York City until she fell ill. In 1997, Rita suffered from chronic illnesses including Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-ME, Multiple Chemical Sensitivity, Mercury poisoning, Interstitial Cystitis, Lyme Disease, Biochemical Depression, Fibromyalgia and Toxic Encephalopathy. After being misdiagnosed and improperly medicated, she sought to save her own life. She moved to the mountains of Santa Fe, NM and became an environmental refuge. Rita is a passionate solution finder. Eighteen years later she is a Naturopath, Certified Nutrition Counselor and Master Herbalist, an author, and speaker at conferences and webinars. She lives in the mountains of New Mexico where she forest bathes, and plays her guitar.

