A Compelling Tale of Crimes and Redemption That Crosses Racial, Cultural Lines to Reveal What Love Has Done in a Surprising Read

What if poetry could heal conflicts? What if the only words we could say to each other came from metaphors? What if, instead of insults, we offered a line from a great poet? Or our own poetry?

This fourth novel in Elizabeth Cain’s dramatic series, profiles the sometimes risky, always rewarding relationships between diverse families facing decades-old fears and regrets.

Enter Kivuli Farley―part British, part Masaai teen from Tanzania who comes to America to visit the Roses on the Nevada ranch her African great-grandfather had called home for forty years. Kivuli grew up in East Africa under the shadow of a horrendous murder purported but not proved to have been committed by her mother. When Kivuli arrives in America, she learns of another unspeakable crime that her Masaai ancestor had been mistakenly unable to prevent. She is compelled to make amends to the Rose family and ultimately learn how to forgive her own mother.



In her journey she meets life-changing horses, Native Americans, a mentoring priest, a kidnap victim and the incarcerated abductor with fiery and unpredictable results.



Take this journey with Kivuli for your own insights into a startling world.



“What Love Has Done” was one of the titles exhibited in the Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



What Love Has Done

Written by Elizabeth Cain

Published by iUniverse

Published date: February 16, 2017

Paperback price: $18.56

About The Author

Elizabeth Cain is a native Californian educated at the University of Redlands and the University of California at Berkeley where she earned a lifetime secondary teaching credential. She taught for thirty-one years in Ventura County, wrote and published poetry, and trained riders and horses at her small equestrian academy. In 1994, she and her husband, Jerome, retired to Lincoln, Montana, where Liz occasionally teaches poetry at the local K-12 public school. She has won numerous poetry awards and has had several poems set to music for choruses, orchestras, and dance companies. In “the last best place” she and Jerry have ridden their horses on the wilderness trails which begin at their back door, and in the winter months, have enjoyed running a team or two of sled dogs and skiing through miles of snowbound land. In 2014 and 2016, Liz ran for the Montana State legislature, and while she lost the election, she gained a new appreciation for the workings of government and the importance of local causes.

Elizabeth’s published titles include: a non-fiction book about a famous Morgan horse, “they call me Sunny;” her first novel, “Once to Every Man,” set primarily in Tanzania; three sequels to that novel, “Ark for the Brokenhearted,” “Thirst,” and “What Love Has Done;” two novels about a Nevada ranching family, “Almost Paradise” and “Dancing in the Red Snow;” and a Southern California chronicle with eleven short stories crouched within the main drama, “Applause.” She is currently working on a sequel to “Applause” called “Encore,” a foray into quantum fiction; a true story of an Australian shepherd/Border collie mix, “The Dog Next Door;” and a novel that spans American racial history from the 1830s to 2041, “The Slaughters.”

Elizabeth’s other passions include photography, singing, playing flute and piano, reading, painting, and riding her Grand Prix dressage Arabian, Gringo, pictured on the cover of “Almost Paradise” cantering for Liz without a bridle.