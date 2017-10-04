Novelist and Poet Elizabeth Cain Celebrates a Decades-Old Bond between Africans and Americans That Holds through Tragedies and Unexpected Revelations

What if poetry could heal conflicts? What if the only words we could say to each other came from metaphors? What if, instead of insults, we offered a line from a great poet? Or our own poetry?”

“What Love Has Done” is a surprising story of the ultimate resolution for Tanzanians and Nevadans who have been caught up in secrets and crimes for generations and the daring steps a Masaai teen takes to find healing for all.

The paths to love and reconciliation are explored with explosive consequences in this coming-of-age tale as Kivuli Farley spends the year before she turns fifteen with the ranching Rose family of Ochala Junction. The Roses had hired her great-grandfather to work for them and help raise their children, requiring him to abandon his own family on the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania. Though much loved and finally buried in the Rose graveyard in the Nevada desert, the old man had kept a secret that plunged the Roses into a devastating tragedy, and Kivuli determines to right the wrong herself.



As the girl opens herself to the wisdom of a Lakota Sioux horse master, an adopted Indian boy with two dads, a Catholic priest, and the perpetrator of the seemingly unforgiveable crime, the way becomes clear.



Readers who make this journey with Kivuli will perhaps see through the eyes of horses, a special class of horsemen and horsewomen, skeptics and believers, victims and abusers to startling possibilities for their own hearts.



“What Love Has Done” will be displayed in the coming Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print on October 11, 2017.



What Love Has Done

Written by Elizabeth Cain

Published by iUniverse

Published date: February 16, 2017

Paperback price: $18.56



About The Author

Elizabeth Cain is a native Californian educated at the University of Redlands and the University of California at Berkeley where she earned a lifetime secondary teaching credential. She taught for thirty-one years in Ventura County, wrote and published poetry, and trained riders and horses at her small equestrian academy. In 1994, she and her husband, Jerome, retired to Lincoln, Montana, where Liz occasionally teaches poetry at the local K-12 public school. She has won numerous poetry awards and has had several poems set to music for choruses, orchestras, and dance companies. In “the last best place” she and Jerry have ridden their horses on the wilderness trails which begin at their back door, and in the winter months, have enjoyed running a team or two of sled dogs and skiing through miles of snowbound land. In 2014 and 2016, Liz ran for the Montana State legislature, and while she lost the election, she gained a new appreciation for the workings of government and the importance of local causes.

Elizabeth’s published titles include: a non-fiction book about a famous Morgan horse, “they call me Sunny;” her first novel, “Once to Every Man,” set primarily in Tanzania; three sequels to that novel, “Ark for the Brokenhearted,” “Thirst,” and “What Love Has Done;” two novels about a Nevada ranching family, “Almost Paradise” and “Dancing in the Red Snow;” and a Southern California chronicle with eleven short stories crouched within the main drama, “Applause.” She is currently working on a sequel to “Applause” called “Encore,” a foray into quantum fiction; a true story of an Australian shepherd/Border collie mix, “The Dog Next Door;” and a novel that spans American racial history from the 1830s to 2041, “The Slaughters.”

Elizabeth’s other passions include photography, singing, playing flute and piano, reading, painting, and riding her Grand Prix dressage Arabian, Gringo, pictured on the cover of “Almost Paradise” cantering for Liz without a bridle.