"Justice League" Vr: The Complete Experience Allows Users to Be Part of DC’s Team of Super Heroes

Warner Bros. invites fans to join the Justice League in a thrilling Virtual Reality experience that allows you to step into the shoes and feel the powers of the iconic DC Super Heroes: Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. The Justice League VR experience will be rolled out in stages—to be released prior to, during, and after the theatrical opening of “Justice League,” on November 17, 2017. The four-stage unveiling will culminate with the at-home “Justice League” VR: The Complete Experience.

The first taste of the VR experience kicks off globally with a promotional demo in partnership with Gillette: “Justice League” VR: Join the League - Gillette Edition. It will be available for iPhones and Android phones starting September 7 for free download from Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and at http://justiceleaguethemovie.com/vr. This demo version is an interactive, gaze-based experience and will have up to 90 seconds of gameplay per character. The experience requires Google Cardboard or an equivalent VR viewer to play.

The following month, the “Justice League” booth at New York Comic Con will offer attendees a more in-depth sneak peek of the HTC Vive version of the experience with the “Justice League” VR: Join the League – New York Comic Con Edition. Users will be able to use the HTC Vive’s controllers for an enhanced version of the Super Hero simulations. Located at the Javits Center, New York Comic Con runs from October 5 through October 8.

The IMAX VR: “Justice League” Experience will be unveiled at IMAX VR Centres beginning on November 17—the opening day of the feature film—and will be an IMAX exclusive for its first two weeks. This totally immersive and completely interactive adventure will test if you are able to master your Super Hero powers. For more details and locations please visit http://imaxvr.imax.com.

Finally, in December, the VR experience comes home with an expanded “Justice League” Virtual Reality: The Complete Experience, to be released for transactional purchase on multiple VR platforms. Featuring additional modes and expanded missions, the home-based VR experience will support controllers, spatial tracking and room scale tracking, depending on the platform. Targeted platforms include HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Samsung GearVR, Google DayDream and Sony PSVR (subject to change).

The Missions include:

Play as the Justice League members and see if you can master their powers: