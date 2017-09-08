Honda and Aviator Nation Continue Collaboration in a New Sweepstakes

American Honda and Aviator Nation launched a new sweepstakes today, with two Southern California-influenced custom motorcycles officially up for grabs. Each Honda Rebel motorcycle is complete a with a hand-stitched brown leather seat, a gold shimmer fuel tank featuring Aviator Nation’s signature multicolored stripes, and a dream wardrobe that comes in the form of a $1,000 AN gift card for easy personalization.

Capturing Aviator Nation founder Paige Mycoskie’s innate love of outdoor adventure, music, and design, the Honda Rebel Aviator Nation collaboration motorcycle also features the embroidered Aviator Nation signature logo—a retro contrast to the glossy black fenders that flank the bike. The gas tank’s shimmer is a nod to vintage sparkle drum sets and guitars. Custom brown grips, round rear-view mirrors, a minimalist taillight, and caged headlamp cap off Paige’s design vision.

“Working with Honda Powersports on this project has been an incredible experience,” Mycoskie said. “Customizing a motorcycle has been a dream of mine for a long time and I’m excited to have that dream come to life! It’s been so much fun having the opportunity to translate my brand’s vibe and style into a completely different product category that is so near and dear to my heart.”

The bike made its first public appearance last March, during the Waterloo Day Parties at SXSW in Austin, Texas, both on stage with rising music stars like Chicano Batman, Tkay Maidza, and Diet Cig, and at the Aviator Nation pop-up shop onsite, alongside limited-edition Aviator Nation/Honda gear created specifically for the collaboration. The Honda Rebel Aviator Nation bikes are now on display at all Aviator Nation stores in California and also at the newly opened Aspen, Colorado, location.

In October, the bike and collaboration will be featured in Austin during the 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival with headliners Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Chance the Rapper. Fest-goers will again be able to purchase festival-branded Aviator Nation merchandise and see the motorcycle up close. Plus, to honor this special pairing, the festival is making unique Aviator Nation Honda Rebel “fest branded” gear available in a limited supply.

To give the next generation of riders a taste of the Honda Rebel’s wide range of customization possibilities, Honda Powersports worked hand-in-hand with Mycoskie on this collaborative campaign to create a unique cruiser that embodies the vintage vibe of her beloved, 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand.

“We value Paige and Aviator Nation’s style,” said Lee Edmunds, American Honda Powersports Marketing Communications Manager. “Since the new Rebel is really a blank canvas for new riders, this partnership is such a terrific opportunity to demonstrate what personal expression is all about. Once you see the motorcycle, you realize why it makes such a lifestyle statement.”

More information about the Honda Rebel x Aviator Nation collaboration is available at: http://rebel.honda.com. Sweepstakes concludes Oct. 31. See rules for details at http://Rebel.Honda.com/rules.

Honda Rebel Aviator Nation Collaboration: http://hondanews.com/releases/honda-and-aviator-nation-continue-collaboration-in-a-new-sweepstakes/videos/honda-rebel-aviator-nation-collaboration

About Rebel 300/Rebel 500

Simple and raw, Honda’s new Rebel models are exercises in straightforward, minimalist design where every detail matters. Low, lean silhouettes are crowned by iconic fuel tanks, aggressively raked front ends and fat tires on large-diameter wheels, along with a stamped-steel rear fender and narrow frame body, resulting in stripped forms that express offbeat individuality from every angle. The evocative round, glass headlight sits up high in a die-cast aluminum mount, the speedometer is a compact dial with negative LCD display and blue backlight, and the ignition is housed below the left side of the fuel tank. Everything that can be is blacked out.

About American Honda

American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the U.S. American Honda’s Motorcycle Division conducts the sales, marketing and operational activities for these products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers. For more information on Honda products, go to powersports.honda.com.

About Aviator Nation

Aviator Nation is a 1970’s inspired California lifestyle brand. Hand-made and perfectly distressed hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of what we do, but our aim is to unite a tribe of passionate individuals who want to inspire the world.

We are a brand that believes in the highest quality of goods & the ultimate in customer satisfaction. For us, creating products that reflect our values and highlight the beauty of imperfection is the dream combo. We celebrate a time when music, surfing, and a love for community shaped our culture. Our mission is to keep this energy alive. Live. Love. Fly. www.aviatornation.com