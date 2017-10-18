Author Shares Novel about Love and Family Ties through Thick and Thin

“Over the Rhine: A Novel,” by Jean Romano, relays to the readers the hardships and struggles through life of a family living in a new land. The story starts off in the beautiful 19th-century Düsseldorf, Germany. The lives of the main characters, of Emilia and Wilhelm, begin in this idyllic setting.

The book takes the readers on journey along with the characters of the novel. Their search for a better life as a family brings them beyond Germany, and over to the United States when they emigrated to Cincinnati, Ohio. In an unfamiliar land and with new roles to play, Emilia does her best to focus on the personal and educational needs of their three children: Elise, William, and Herman. The children eventually mature and develop dreams of their own; thus, they too must overcome their own obstacles and attempt to achieve success during uncertain times in America.

The story of the Knobholtz family reflects the struggles of migrant families in their new home country: the adjustment, the acceptance and acknowledgment of the people around them, and their establishment and achievements as a family. The novel is surprisingly relevant even today as migrants struggle with the policies and environment of foreign soils.

“Over the Rhine: A Novel” is indeed a relevant story that strikes a nerve when it comes to the immigration situation in the world today. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017, thankfully gave readers the chance to take home this interesting and inspiring book and many other good reads.

Over the Rhine: A Novel

Written by Jean Romano

Published by iUniverse

Published date October 29, 2015

Paperback price: $13.73



About the author

Jean Romano graduated from Douglass College and continued at the University of Cincinnati and the University of Connecticut to earn her teacher certification. She is the author of Transitions in Connecticut and Women Seeking Shelter. Jean lives in Hampton, Connecticut, where she is active in projects affecting English learners in the public schools.