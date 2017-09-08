As of 10 September, the IOC will be gathering in Lima, Peru, for the executive board meeting and the IOC session.

During the Session, there will be a special focus on the half time report of Olympic Agenda 2020 and its impact on the Olympic Movement. Half of the day is dedicated to this topic with very detailed information.

You will find some highlights in this document.

OLYMPIC AGENDA 2020: HALF-TIME STATUS

The IOC Session in Lima, Peru begins on 12 September. During the Session we will choose the host city for the Olympic Games 2024 and 2028. There will also be a special emphasis on the half-time assessment of Olympic Agenda 2020 – we’ve picked out some highlights over the following pages.

In December 2014, the IOC unanimously approved the adoption of Olympic Agenda 2020 – the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement, designed to safeguard the uniqueness of the Olympic Games and strengthen the role of sport in society.

The 40 detailed recommendations were focused on three broad pillars that are essential for sport’s ability to have a positive impact on the wider world: credibility, sustainability and youth.

Olympic Agenda 2020 has had a profound impact on the Olympic Movement, affecting everything from how potential host cities bid for the Olympic Games, to embracing sustainability in all our activities, and ensuring that the actions of the IOC and Olympic Movement are guided by principles of good governance and ethics.