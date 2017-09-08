Money, food sent to nourish the people and animals affected by Hurricane Harvey

Cargill has partnered with the Red Cross and Feeding America to provide financial contributions and donations of food and animal feed to help nourish the Texas region stricken by Hurricane Harvey.

“With five facilities in the Houston area and more than 130 employees affected, safety was our first priority. Once we determined everyone was safe and accounted for, our employees immediately wanted to know what they could do to help,” said Michelle Grogg, vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainable development at Cargill. “With programs in place to activate employee and corporate giving, and long-standing relationships with our trusted partners Feeding America and the Red Cross, we were able to quickly get our donations to those who need them most.”

Cargill made a corporate donation of $150,000 and opened an employee giving campaign, with all funds going to the two selected organizations running relief efforts on the ground. Cargill’s businesses with employees in the Houston area—Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain, Metals, Risk Management, Starches and Sweeteners and Power and Gas—also organized their own contributions. This includes a Cargill Protein and Cargill Animal Nutrition shipment of 3 million servings of easy-to-prepare meat (cooked seasoned ground beef, hot dogs and deli meats) and 300,000 pounds of animal feed to nourish the people and animals affected in the region.

“The donations are a reflection of our commitment to nourishing people, animals and the planet, especially in times of such great need,” said Grogg.

