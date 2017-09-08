CEDIA Announces 2017 Americas Home Technology Professional Award Winners

CEDIA is pleased to announce the 2017 Americas winners for the Home Technology Professional Awards competition. Fifteen projects were honored at the CEDIA Celebration as the best work completed by home technology professionals this year.

“It was wonderful to celebrate the excellent work that CEDIA members have completed this year with our community at CEDIA 2017,” said Tabatha O’Connor, Interim President & CEO of CEDIA. “There are so many inspiring projects that we cannot wait to share on the CEDIA blog and in our publications over the course of the year.”

The 2017 Home Technology Professional Americas Award Winners are:

Best Home Cinema

Level II - $50,000 - $150,000

Audio Images, Orange County, CA, USA

Level III - $150,000 - $500,000

Paradise Theater & AudioVisions, San Diego, CA & Lake Forest, CA, USA

Level IV - $500,000 & Over

DC Home, Portsmouth, NH, USA

Best Integrated Home

Level I - $150,000 & Under

Atlantic Control Technologies, Annapolis, MD, USA

Level II - $150,000 - $300,000

Home Concepts, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Level III - $300,000 - $450,000

Smartlab, SRC de CV, Naucalpan, Mexico

Level IV - $450,000 & Over

Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, CA, USA

Best Media Room

Level II - $25,000 - $100,000

Casaplex, Kensington, MD, USA

Level II - $100,000 & Over

Casaplex, Kensington, MD, USA

Best Innovative Solution

Admit One Home Systems, Edina, MN, USA

Best Special Project

DC Home, Portsmouth, NH, USA

Best Lighting Control & Installation

ZIO Group, Winter Park, FL, USA

Best Showroom

Starpower, Southlake, TX, USA

Best Documentation

Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, CA, USA

Best Dressed Rack

Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, CA, USA

The projects were evaluated by a global panel of judges with various areas of industry expertise. Winners were announced at CEDIA 2017 as part of the CEDIA Celebration hosted on the USS Midway. Global winners and EMEA regional winners will be announced at the CEDIA EMEA Awards hosted on Friday, September 29 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. Winners and finalists will be profiled on the CEDIA blog as well as in the CEDIA Awards Yearbook.