CEDIA Announces 2017 Americas Home Technology Professional Award Winners
CEDIA is pleased to announce the 2017 Americas winners for the Home Technology Professional Awards competition. Fifteen projects were honored at the CEDIA Celebration as the best work completed by home technology professionals this year.
“It was wonderful to celebrate the excellent work that CEDIA members have completed this year with our community at CEDIA 2017,” said Tabatha O’Connor, Interim President & CEO of CEDIA. “There are so many inspiring projects that we cannot wait to share on the CEDIA blog and in our publications over the course of the year.”
The 2017 Home Technology Professional Americas Award Winners are:
Best Home Cinema
Level II - $50,000 - $150,000
- Audio Images, Orange County, CA, USA
Level III - $150,000 - $500,000
- Paradise Theater & AudioVisions, San Diego, CA & Lake Forest, CA, USA
Level IV - $500,000 & Over
- DC Home, Portsmouth, NH, USA
Best Integrated Home
Level I - $150,000 & Under
- Atlantic Control Technologies, Annapolis, MD, USA
Level II - $150,000 - $300,000
- Home Concepts, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Level III - $300,000 - $450,000
- Smartlab, SRC de CV, Naucalpan, Mexico
Level IV - $450,000 & Over
- Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, CA, USA
Best Media Room
Level II - $25,000 - $100,000
- Casaplex, Kensington, MD, USA
Level II - $100,000 & Over
- Casaplex, Kensington, MD, USA
Best Innovative Solution
Admit One Home Systems, Edina, MN, USA
Best Special Project
DC Home, Portsmouth, NH, USA
Best Lighting Control & Installation
ZIO Group, Winter Park, FL, USA
Best Showroom
Starpower, Southlake, TX, USA
Best Documentation
Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, CA, USA
Best Dressed Rack
Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, CA, USA
The projects were evaluated by a global panel of judges with various areas of industry expertise. Winners were announced at CEDIA 2017 as part of the CEDIA Celebration hosted on the USS Midway. Global winners and EMEA regional winners will be announced at the CEDIA EMEA Awards hosted on Friday, September 29 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. Winners and finalists will be profiled on the CEDIA blog as well as in the CEDIA Awards Yearbook.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/7/213291/213291-1.png )
