Retired Police Officer Debuts Highly Engaging Mystery Novel

In the book authored by Frank Atchley, “A Birthday To Die For,” clinical psychologist Dr. Paula Mitchell from Seattle seeks Homicide Detective Jerry Riggs’ help to save her patient’s life. Kae Carlson believes she will die on her twenty-sixth birthday, which is less than three weeks away. Dr. Mitchell found out from Kae’s “other personalities” Connie, Maxine, and Cathleen that her patient was raped on her thirteenth birthday by a High Priest of a satanic cult. Unfortunately for the cult, Kae had a miscarriage which prevented the birth of the baby to be sacrificed. However, determined to further their plans, the cult now wants Kae to take the baby’s place. Time is short and leads lead to dead-ends. Riggs and his partner must act fast before the cult outruns them.

Frank Atchley draws upon his former experience as a homicide investigator and channels his investigation skills in this mystery and detective book. The well-written plot development, the build-up of thrill and mystery, effectively pulls the readers’ attention into the book until the last page, and the characters excellently portray their roles. Readers may find themselves completely drawn into the story’s twists and turns and will surely enjoy the ride. This is Frank Atchley’s debut novel and it delivers well; truly, it is a great book worthy of getting.

Frank Atchley is a retired police officer. He served twelve years as a homicide investigator before becoming an investigative sergeant for the Green River serial murder investigation in King County, Washington. Although the total number of victims cannot be accurately determined, in his jurisdiction, 48 women were murdered, the largest number of victims attributable to a serial killer in U.S. history. Atchley is very proud to have served on that task force whose members worked 24/7/365 to solve those murders. He retired at the rank of captain. He and his wife now reside in Henderson, Nevada.