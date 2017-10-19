A Collection of Humorous Barber Shop Stories Brought Together for Debut Publication

“Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop” is Wayne Hayworth’s first publication which has his name on it after years of ghostwriting. The author displayed his experience as a barber for 47 years in this book which is a collection showcasing the humor and wit he hears every day from his own experience and also of his co-workers with their customers. He also puts his own humor in it by slightly putting his own reactions when he encountered such experiences in the barber shop.

Most of the interactions and the stories told in this book are from customers of the shop which in turn became regulars and that’s how these witty jokes and banters came to life. It does not only show humor but also the friendship they develop as employees and customers. The parts from the book that will surely tickle the readers’ funny bones are the smart and sarcastic but not offensive responses of some customers; it is like reading a draft script of a sitcom. It is real and it is hilarious.

This book has a light-hearted but real humor in it which is highly recommended for readers, even just for passing time. Guaranteed, readers will have their hearts full from laughing, yes, it is that good.

“Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop” by Wayne Hayworth was one of the many books presented during the 2017

Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017. Copies of this humorous read are available at Amazon and Xlibris.

“Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop”

Written by: Wayne Hayworth

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: October 7, 2011

Ebook price: $3.99

About the Author:

Wayne Hayworth, as a barber for almost 50 years, sees interpersonal relations as part of barbering. He hopes that his book “Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop” will be of big help to those in the barbering profession. He is happily living in Portland, with his wife Lolita, and their daughter Michelle. Wayne Hayworth is also the author of the book “Tonsorial Tales: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop.”