Writer Mixes Mystery and Curiosity in a Gripping Book of Adventure

A world completely unknown is terrifying. For some, they may find it exciting. Both are true. No matter how dangerous it may be, the obstacles and memories that arise are what make it exciting.

The book, “The Castle” written by Omid Olfet, is an exciting story of a boy who had an adventure in a world new to him. The protagonist, Devon had a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor behind his eye. He was able to survive; all thanks to his family and friends’ support. However, things start to turn strange for Devon after the surgery. He was given a set of crystal chess after his successful surgery, but one of the pieces fell and shattered. The broken piece is the castle or the rook, as some call it. Devon was taken to a strange land and awakened in a real castle where he met some of the people from his childhood. From there on, Devon faced various adventures which left him questioning his current existence. Is he alive or dead? Is this fabricated or the reality?

“The Castle” is a truly beautiful piece of work that will surely leave the readers wondering until the book’s grand conclusion. The fast pace of the story will keep the readers engage and the thrill builds up as it slowly unfolds the truth. It teaches the beauty of kinship and friendship, and is a recommended read to the books intended audience, kids 12 years or younger.

“The Castle” was one of the phenomenal books exhibited at 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.

“The Castle”

Written by Omid Olfet, http://www.omidolfetbooks.com

Published by FriesenPress

Published date April 26, 2011

Paperback price $9.99

About the author

Omid Olfet, a writer living in Plano, Texas is also the author of “IN THE DARK” series.