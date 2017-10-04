Writer Takes Readers to a Mysterious World of Reminiscences

Finding yourself in a completely strange land can be both exciting and terrifying. The thought of meeting new people, or beings, and familiarizing the new place may be fun but there is always the fear of not knowing the unknown, of what kind of adventure and danger awaits you in the alien world.

Omid Olfet’s “The Castle” wonderfully tells the story of a boy who found adventure in a land unknown to him. Devon, who was five years old when he found out he had a cancerous tumor behind his eye, had a surgery to remove the ailment. With the help and support of his family and good friends, he was able to survive. Or did he? Things start to turn strange for Devon after his surgery. When a piece of his crystal set of chess, given to him after his successful surgery, fell and shattered, Devon was transported to a different world. The broken piece is the castle or the rook, as some call it. Devon then awakens in a real castle and meets some of the same people from his childhood. Who would have thought that the disintegrated piece will connect him to a new world? Baffled, Devon questions his current existence. Is he alive or dead? Is everything he’s experiencing now a reality? Or is it just purely a product of his imagination?

“The Castle” is a beautiful piece of work that will capture the readers’ curiosity and will leave them wondering the entire time as it inevitably leads towards the book’s controversial end. The thrill builds up as it slowly unfolds the truth, and at the same time, gives a heartwarming feeling as the book shares the protagonist’s reminiscences. It teaches the beauty of kinship and friendship, and is a recommended read to the books intended audience, kids 12 years or younger.

“The Castle” will be exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab yourselves a copy!

“The Castle”

Written by Omid Olfet, http://www.omidolfetbooks.com

Published by FriesenPress

Published date April 26, 2011

Paperback price $9.99

About the author

Omid Olfet, a writer living in Plano, Texas is also the author of “IN THE DARK” series.