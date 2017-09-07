VIFF Rounds Out Programming with Announcement of Closing Night Gala, BC Spotlight Film and Full Creator Talk Lineup

At the annual media launch, the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) announced director Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck as VIFF’s Closing Night film on Friday, October 13. The festival also announced that Shut Up and Say Something, Melanie Wood’s entrancing documentary about internationally acclaimed spoken word artist Shane Koyczan, will screen at its BC Spotlight Awards Gala on Saturday, October 7.

Todd Haynes (Carol) returns with Wonderstruck a marvellous time-travelling tale that follows the parallel fortunes of two deaf 12-year-olds - Ben (Oakes Fegley), a lad in 1977 Michigan, and Rose (luminous newcomer Millicent Simmonds), a girl in 1927 New Jersey - who, for seemingly different reasons, are drawn to a gloriously rendered New York City in search of their own burgeoning identities.

In addition, VIFF unveiled its inspiring Creator Talks program, as well as the VIFF LIVE lineup.

VIFF Creator TalksAs part of the Films+ model, audiences will hear from some of the world’s leading entertainment innovators.

Jeremy Podeswa, Director, Game of Thrones and Greg Middleton, Cinematographer, Game of ThronesEmmy nominees, and the winners of multiple awards for their work, director Jeremy Podeswa and cinematographer Greg Middleton are two of Canada’s most successful film and television artists. They most recently brought their skills to the HBO series Game of Thrones, directing and shooting the Season 7 premiere and finale. Earlier collaborations include the films Fugitive Pieces and The Five Senses.

Presented by the Directors Guild of Canada

Carlton Cuse, Writer/Executive Producer/Showrunner, Bates MotelShowrunner Carlton Cuse has mastered the art of primetime storytelling. One of television’s most successful scribes, he’s currently writing, exec-producing and showrunning the upcoming series Jack Ryan for Amazon and Colony for USA. His TV credits include Bates Motel and the smash hit Lost. Carlton also wrote the hit film San Andreas. He is the recipient of 10 Emmy Nominations.

David Slade, Director/Executive Producer, American Gods and Black MirrorJoin us for a fascinating and informative session as David Slade shares some incredibly unique experiences from directing pilots and forming cinematic language for series including the critically acclaimed anthology Black Mirror and hit series American Gods. The Creator Talk will be preceded by a screening of the American Gods episode, “The Bone Orchard.” Hosted by Tim Goodman, Chief TV Critic, The Hollywood Reporter.

Ane Crabtree, Costume Designer, The Handmaid’s TaleA celebrated costume designer for film and television, Ane Crabtree made a lasting impression by creating the look for the Justified, Rectify, Outcast and The Sopranos pilots, along with designing multiple episodes of those shows. Most recently, she has designed costumes for the critically acclaimed series The Handmaid’s Tale. Ane has received Costume Designers Guild Award nominations for Westworld, Masters of Sex and Pan Am.

VIFF LIVE - Presented by FACTOR, Radio Starmaker and musicbcVIFF LIVE creates exceptional immersive experiences that pair live bands with films. These one-time-only shows provide an opportunity for talented visual artists to collaborate with musicians and explore the interplay between visions and voices.

In addition to the previously announced special presentation of The Green Fog – A San Francisco Fantasia accompanied by a live score from Kronos Quartet, VIFF LIVE will also feature live music performing series with some of British Columbia’s hottest rising talent: Little Destroyer, Sam the Astronaut, I M U R, Jon and Roy, LIINKS, Brasstronaut, Tonye, So Loki, Louise Burns, Graftician, Desi Sub Culture and Horsepowar.

Programming

This year festival-goers can choose from more than 300 films from BC, Canada and around the world. In addition to the collective experience of cinema, attendees will discover an immersive storytelling experience that goes beyond the screen in the festival’s new ’Films+’ model. Along with industry panel sessions, parties, and workshops, VIFF is incorporating virtual reality, YouTube, and music events that reflect the dynamic nature of multi-platform storytelling.

The 2017 VIFF film and ’films+’ curatorial team includes:

Curtis Woloschuk – Associate Director of Programming

Alan Franey – Director of International Programming

PoChu AuYeung – Program Manager & Senior Programmer

Tom Charity – International Programming Consultant

Terry McEvoy – Canadian Programmer: Documentaries & Quebec Cinema

Adam Cook – Future//Present Programmer

Tammy Bannister - VIFF Program Coordinator + MODES Programmer

Melanie LeMaire - Canadian Program & Guest Coordinator

Sandy Gow – International Shorts Programmer

Mark Peranson – Programming Associate

Shelly Kraicer – Dragons & Tigers Programming Consultant

Maggie Lee - Dragons & Tigers Programming Consultant

Frances Bergin - Creator Talks & Totally Indie Day Curator

Brian Seth Hurst – Industry Exchange + Virtual Reality Co-Curator

Caitlin Burns – Industry Exchange + Virtual Reality Co-Curator

Irena Cronin - Industry Exchange + Virtual Reality Co-Curator

Zena Harris – Sustainable Production Forum Curator

Rob Calder – VIFF LIVE + VIFF AMP Curator

Tickets for all talks, sessions and performances will be available for purchase at viff.org as of September 7th, and in person as of September 14th.

Additional announcements for VIFF 2017 continue throughout September.

Each year VIFF relies on the hard work of more than 1,000 volunteers to assist in running the festival. Volunteer registration is now open at goviff.org/volunteer.

