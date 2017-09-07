Scholastic to Publish Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic on October 20, 2017

Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, today announced that this fall the company will publish Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic, a companion title to the exhibition at the British Library in London, Harry Potter: A History of Magic. The book (ISBN 978-1338267105; $19.99), to be published on October 20, 2017, will give U.S. fans a sneak peek at what to expect in the exhibition when it opens at the New-York Historical Society in October 2018. 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the US and the exhibition will be a highlight of Scholastic’s year-long celebratory plans.

The exhibition which opens at the British Library in London on October 20, 2017, and will run through February 28, 2018, will unveil rare books, manuscripts and magical objects from the British Library’s collection, capturing the traditions of folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories. Exploring the subjects studied at Hogwarts, the exhibition will include original drafts and drawings by J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter illustrator Jim Kay, both on display for the first time. As it travels from London to New York, the exhibition will also feature U.S.-specific artifacts and items from Harry Potter publisher Scholastic’s own collection.

Aimed at a family audience, the book, Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic, will showcase a selection of the amazing artifacts, manuscripts, original artwork and magical objects included in the exhibition. It will include spellbinding facts and information behind the real history of magic around the world, alongside activities inspired by the exhibition and the subjects studied at Hogwarts, creating a rich and rewarding book for families to enjoy for years to come. The book will be published simultaneously with UK print publisher Bloomsbury on October 20, 2017 alongside the ebook edition, which will be published in both markets by Pottermore.

“As the longtime U.S. publisher of Harry Potter, we at Scholastic are thrilled to publish Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic,” said Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic Trade. “We look forward to further collaboration with the New-York Historical Society and the British Library in 2018 as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter in the U.S.”

In fall 2018, to accompany the exhibition at the New-York Historical Society, Scholastic will also publish an official comprehensive companion book. A collaboration between the publishers and the exhibition curators, this will be a lavishly produced full-color book which will make the whole exhibition experience available to everyone. An enhanced digital edition allowing the content to be navigated in multiple, digital-first ways will be launched simultaneously by Pottermore.

Jamie Andrews, Head of Culture and Learning at the British Library, said: “We are so excited to be taking Harry Potter: A History of Magic to New York, and we’re delighted that US fans will also be able to enjoy the companion book, Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic. It’s particularly exciting to be able to develop the exhibition for a US audience in collaboration with Scholastic, following its run here at the British Library in London. Harry Potter: A History of Magic promises to be a stunning exhibition capturing the traditions of folklore and magic across the world, which are at the heart of the Harry Potter stories.”

Louise Mirrer, President and CEO of the New-York Historical Society, said: “As the oldest museum in New York, the New-York Historical Society is honoured to present Harry Potter: A History of Magic in 2018 and bring these incredible treasures from the British Library to a whole new audience. The Harry Potter series has turned a generation into avid readers, and they’re sure to be enchanted by this fascinating exploration of magical traditions and myths from across the world, which make the Harry Potter series so rich and exciting.”

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, a leading provider of core literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company creates quality books and ebooks, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, classroom magazines and other products and services that support children’s learning both in school and at home. With operations in 14 international offices and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom collections, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 97 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children beginning with literacy, the Company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

About Pottermore

Pottermore, the digital publishing, e-commerce, entertainment and news company from J.K. Rowling, is the global digital publisher of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. As the digital heart of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, pottermore.com is dedicated to unlocking the power of imagination. It offers news, features, and articles as well as new and previously unreleased writing by J.K. Rowling. For more information, please contact: press@team.pottermore.com

Founded in 1804, the New-York Historical Society has a mission to explore the richly layered history of New York City, state, and the country, as well as to serve as a national forum for the discussion of issues surrounding the making and meaning of history. New-York Historical is recognized for engaging the public with deeply researched and far-ranging exhibitions, such as Alexander Hamilton: The Man Who Made Modern America; Slavery in New York; Nature and the American Vision: The Hudson River School at the New-York Historical Society; The Grateful Dead: Now Playing at the New-York Historical Society; Nueva York; WWII & NYC; The Armory Show at 100: Modern Art and Revolution; Chinese American: Exclusion/Inclusion; Superheroes in Gotham; The Folk Art Collection of Elie and Viola Nadelman, and The Battle of Brooklyn. Supporting these exhibitions and related education programs is one of the world’s greatest collections of historical artifacts, works of American art, and other materials documenting the history of the United States and New York. www.nyhistory.org

The British Library is the national library of the United Kingdom and one of the world’s greatest research libraries. It provides world class information services to the academic, business, research and scientific communities and offers unparalleled access to the world’s largest and most comprehensive research collection. The Library’s collection has developed over 250 years and exceeds 150 million separate items representing every age of written civilisation and includes books, journals, manuscripts, maps, stamps, music, patents, photographs, newspapers and sound recordings in all written and spoken languages. Up to 10 million people visit the British Library website - www.bl.uk - every year where they can view up to 4 million digitised collection items and over 40 million pages.