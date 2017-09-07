BASF listed in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 17th consecutive year

BASF has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). This year, the chemicals group has been especially recognized for its comprehensive innovation management, environmental and social reporting as well as its focused materiality assessment. The DJSI World is one of the most renowned sustainability indices. It represents the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market IndexSM based on their sustainability performance.

BASF has now been included in the DJSI World for 17 consecutive years. The selected companies must demonstrate continuous improvement with regard to sustainability and are assessed by analysts from asset manager RobecoSAM.

“We are very pleased about the result. We are continuously working to improve our sustainability performance and being listed for the seventeenth time in a row confirms that we are on the right track,” says Dirk Voeste, Vice President Sustainability Strategy at BASF.

BASF is also again listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Only companies that meet stringent criteria in social, environmental and corporate governance (ESG) and manage to continuously confirm or develop these in regularly conducted assessments are listed in these indices. BASF is top class in terms of ESG among chemical companies belonging to the index.

Through science and innovation, BASF supports its customers in nearly every industry in meeting the current and future needs of society. The company’s products and solutions contribute to conserving resources, ensuring good nutrition, and improving quality of life. Additional information on BASF’s sustainability approach is available online at www.basf.com/sustainability and more on BASF’s sustainability ratings and rankings can be found at www.basf.com/en/company/investor-relations/sustainable-investments/sustainability-ratings-and-rankings.html.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.