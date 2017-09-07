Production of new Nissan LEAF to begin in US and UK

Strengthening its global leadership in zero-emission electric vehicles, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. plans to start full production of the new Nissan LEAF at Nissan’s Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and at Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd.in Sunderland, U.K., by the end of calendar year 2017.

The two production sites join Nissan’s Oppama Plant in Japan, which is producing the new generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.

“We’re proud to continue manufacturing the Nissan LEAF at three plants globally,” said Fumiaki Matsumoto, executive vice president of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management. “The Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility with its many advanced technologies. Nissan employees in Oppama, Smyrna and Sunderland are excited to continue producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world.”

Nissan yesterday unveiled the new Nissan LEAF, featuring greater range, advanced technologies and a dynamic new design. The new Nissan LEAF will go on sale on Oct. 2 in Japan and in the coming months in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Production of the previous generation of the Nissan LEAF began at Oppama in 2010, and at Smyrna and Sunderland in 2013. Nissan LEAF batteries will continue to be produced in Smyrna, Sunderland and Zama, Japan.