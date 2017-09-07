New 8-bit Microcontroller from STMicroelectronics Delivers Uniquely Flexible Feature Set in Space/Cost-Saving 8-Pin Package

Geneva, September 7, 2017 – STMicroelectronics is extending choice and freedom for budget-conscious designers by introducing its new 8-bit STM8S001 microcontroller (MCU) in the economical SO-8 package.



Unlike most rivals, the STM8S001 has I2C, UART, and SPI interfaces, giving unusually versatile connectivity options. With a generous 8KB Flash memory, 1KB RAM, 128-byte EEPROM, and 3-channel 10-bit ADC also on-chip, it delivers key features of ST’s most popular STM8S003 MCU in a space-saving, low-pin-count device.



Additional features include five GPIOs, one 8-bit and two 16-bit timers, and an internal RC oscillator that allows flexible clock control from 128kHz to 16MHz. There is also a Single-Wire Interface Module (SWIM) for programming and debugging.



Fully specified from -40°C to 125°C and featuring the modern and efficient STM8 core operating at 16MHz, the STM8S001 is ideal for industrial devices like smart sensors and lighting controls, as well as consumer products such as toys, small appliances, personal electronics, PC peripherals, battery chargers, and many others.



The STM8S001 in 8-pin SO-8 is in production now, priced from $0.20 for orders of 1000 pieces. A Discovery kit will be available in Q4 2017.



For further information please visit http://www.st.com/stm8svl