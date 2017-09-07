EMSL Canada, Inc. is hosting a FREE Mould, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop

Professionals involved with indoor air quality (IAQ) issues are invited to take part in EMSL Canada, Inc.’s FREE Mould, IAQ and Microbial Sampling Workshop on Tuesday, October 3rd in Mississauga, ON. This full-day workshop will begin with registration at 8:30 AM followed by training from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Corporate Event Centre at CHSI, 5110 Creekbank Road, Mississauga, ON, L4W 0A1.

Many indoor air quality concerns related to mould and moisture can have an impact on people’s health. This workshop will benefit environmental consultants, home inspectors, general contractors, cleaning and maintenance professionals, restoration professionals, property managers, facility managers, industrial hygienists and building owners.

EMSL is pleased to be offering this FREE course that is being taught by Sneha Panchal, M.Sc., RMCCM, Microbiology Lab Manager at EMSL and Scott Van Etten, CIH, National Director of Industrial Hygiene at EMSL. Topics being covered during this free workshop include an introduction to fungal ecology, sampling for mould, report interpretation and uncertainty, general bacteria sampling, Legionella sampling and analysis, sampling for sewage bacteria, ERMI mould testing, mycotoxin sampling, indoor allergen sampling and IAQ investigation equipment.

“We invite consultants, inspectors, building managers, environmental professionals and contractors from the greater Toronto, Canada area and beyond that are involved with IAQ issues to attend this complimentary full day workshop,” stated Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “We are pleased to be offering this exceptional opportunity that is being taught by two of the industry’s most experienced and dynamic instructors. We strongly encourage people to register today because this free event is filling up fast.”

To register or learn more about this upcoming free event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit http://www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843) 737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Canada, Inc.

EMSL Canada is an internationally recognized provider of environmental, indoor air quality and materials testing services and products to professionals and the general public. The company has an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies.

