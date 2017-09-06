Traditional Dry Aging in the Modern Food World

Viking Food Solutions will be exhibiting the ‘Dry Ager’ product range at the 2017 Fine Food Australia Expo at the ICC Sydney building on September 11-14.

The dry-aging cabinets will be on display over the course of the show to demonstrate their value to food businesses by producing unrivalled product quality via the meat dry-aging process.

The restaurant and butcher sectors are returning to a dependence on product quality due to the contemporary food movement driven by consumer demand. This has resurrected the dry-aging process as a viable solution to obtaining superior meat flavours and quality.

Viking Food Solutions managing director Stuart Mead described the dry-aging technique as “a significant industry trend.” He stated that “in an era where modern food businesses need to adapt to survive, distinguishing themselves from competitors by leveraging a premium product as a point of difference is critical.”

Viking has effectively re-interpreted the traditional technique and applied it to the modern food environment. Previously, restaurants and butchers avoided dry-aging as they lost up to 30% product weight to moisture loss.

The Viking dry-aging cabinets utilise the latest humidity control technology to cut product loss to 7-8%, resulting in an affordable measure to achieve full taste and texture quality with meat products.

The Fine Food Australia Expo features over 1,000 brands presenting a variety of products and equipment from processing and packaging, catering and hospitality, fit out and design, retail, and latest technologies.

The event assembles food industry leading figures from across Australia and the world to highlight latest industry trends, opportunities, and practical solutions to over 25,000 attendees.

As Australia’s leading supplier of butcher shop and meat processing machinery, Viking is at the forefront of new food technology, products, and trends. The latest line of dry agers on display at the Fine Food Expo embody the event’s purpose of enabling food businesses to take their operation to the next level.

Fine Food Australia Expo visitors can find Viking Food Solutions at stand HP20 for product information on the DX500 and DX1000 dry-aging cabinets.