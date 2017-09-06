NETGEAR Expands Options In Affordable 10 Gigabit Switching Connectivity For Small And Medium Businesses

“We offer the broadest selection of smart managed switches in the industry, and this new 12-port model further expands the options available to SMB network managers so they can easily install the most cost-effective solution for their needs, with headroom to grow”

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is introducing a powerful addition to its second-generation Smart Managed Switching product offering for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) — the NETGEAR 12-Port 10-Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro Switch (XS712Tv2). The new switch joins the NETGEAR Standalone Smart Managed Pro family, purposely built for converged networks where voice, video, data are all carried on a single network platform. These switches are optimized to provide small and medium-size growing organizations, with what they value most in their IT infrastructure — network efficiency, operational cost savings, and ease of management.

NETGEAR offers its Smart Managed Pro 10-Gigabit Ethernet Switches in a variety of port densities — from 48 ports for medium-sized networks down to just 8 ports for small businesses. They can be used at the center of a small network or as an aggregation/access switch in a larger organization including workgroup access, connecting to a 10-Gigabit NETGEAR Fully Managed Switch on one end and extending the 10 Gigabit connection to the edge. The 12-port Switch launching today is an ideal switch for smaller workgroups that need high bandwidth for sharing, collaborating, editing, and publishing high-density content like 4K video or animation.”

The new XS712Tv2 Smart Managed Pro Switch provides cost-effective 10GBASE-T connectivity, IPv6 management, and comprehensive L2+/Layer 3 Lite features to address bandwidth bottlenecks. Businesses can meet current and future needs for virtualization, converged networking, cloud access and mobility. It offers the web browser-based management interface of other NETGEAR switches for easy network configuration, as well as the same green Ethernet features for maximum power savings.

Key features include:

12 x 10-Gigabit Copper 10GBASE-T ports with 2 shared (combo) 10-Gigabit Fiber SFP+ ports for connections to 10 Gigabit-capable servers and Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Non-blocking 240Gbps fabric for full duplex 12x10Gbps connectivity without congestion across all ports

Layer 3 static routing with 32 routes (IPv4 and IPv6) for interVLAN local routing

Configurable L2 network features such as VLANs, Rapid Spanning Tree, IGMP Snooping and Querier, IGMP Fast Leave

Advanced Smart Switching features such as IPv4/IPv6 Layer 3 static routing, DiffServ QoS policies, LACP Link Aggregation, Broadcast control, Denial of service protection

Advanced VLAN support for better network segmentation

Rate limiting and priority queuing for better bandwidth allocation

ProSAFE® Lifetime Hardware Warranty with Lifetime Next Business Day shipping for replacement and Lifetime Technical Support options

“We offer the broadest selection of smart managed switches in the industry, and this new 12-port model further expands the options available to SMB network managers so they can easily install the most cost-effective solution for their needs, with headroom to grow,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products at NETGEAR. “Even small businesses are experimenting with virtualization, cloud-based services and applications like video streaming, IP surveillance and Voice-over-IP. SMB networks need to support increasingly higher speeds and improved performance to keep operations humming along.”

Pricing and Availability

The NETGEAR 12-Port 10-Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro Switch (XS712Tv2) has an MSRP of $1,099.99 (USD). It is available worldwide through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels and ecommerce sites. Regional variance may apply to the final pricing for end customers depending on the reseller and bundled offerings.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company’s products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 31,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 25,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company’s headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the NETGEAR investor page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on Twitter, Facebook and our blog.

©2017 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, and ProSAFE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR’s business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR’s products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR’s products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR’s products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G