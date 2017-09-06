Datavail Releases New Features for Database Monitoring Platform

“So far the feedback from our customers is that the new features are already adding value, and those planned for the future are based on the needs they have expressed. We are building a product designed to improve our customer’s database environments.” Eric Russo, SVP of Database Services

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Sept. 6, 2017 – In the most recent release of Delta, Datavail enhanced an already robust database monitoring tool with 1,000 changes. Datavail Delta is a centralized cloud-based monitoring tool originally developed for SQL Server customers. Delta is currently used by 225 Datavail customers, 4,000 servers, and 100,000 databases.

This release includes new functionality including:

Monitoring for MySQL on Windows

Monitoring for Oracle database on Windows

Deepening SQL Server AlwaysOn high availability monitoring

Increased monitoring capabilities around Microsoft SharePoint

Enhanced interface and improved maintenance pause scheduling abilities

Datavail Delta has an aggressive product roadmap to add additional features and functionality over the next six months. Eric Russo, SVP of Database Services explains, “So far the feedback from our customers is that the new features are already adding value, and those planned for the future are based on the needs they have expressed. We are building a product designed to improve our customer’s database environments.”

