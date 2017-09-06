Inaugural Warner Bros. Records Picture Disc Series

Warner Bros. Records is proud to announce a series of exclusive limited edition 12” vinyl picture discs under the banner of the Picture This series. The first set of their inaugural picture disc series will be released on September 29 and includes limited edition pressings of recent best-selling titles including Green Day’s Dookie, Mastodon’s Crack The Skye, Blood Mountain, and The Hunter, The Flaming Lips’ Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, and many more. Some picture discs will be released as part of this series on later dates including Linkin Park’s Minutes to Midnight on October 13 and The Head and the Heart’s Signs of Light on October 20. All titles have never been available in this format before. Each title will be limited to 3,000 pressings with the exception of Green Day’s Dookie, which will be limited to 8,500. Each of these modern classics is now available at your local record shop or online here

My Chemical Romance:

I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (Originally released 07/23/02)

Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Originally Released 06/08/04)

The Flaming Lips:

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (Originally Released 07/16/02)

Green Day:

Dookie (Originally released 02/01/94)

Revolution Radio (Originally released 10/07/16)

The Head and the Heart:

Signs of Light (Originally released 09/09/16)

*Will be released on October 20

Linkin Park:

Minutes to Midnight (Originally released 05/11/07)

*Will be released on October 13

Mastodon:

Blood Mountain (Originally released 9/12/06)

Crack The Skye (Originally released 3/24/09)

The Hunter (Originally released 9/26/11)

Gerard Way:

Hesitant Alien (Originally Released 09/14/17)