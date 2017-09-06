Huawei Cloud and Dassault Systèmes Sign MoU to Pursue Sustainable Innovation Opportunities with the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform on Cloud

This collaboration will offer integrated enterprise design, verification and manufacturing solutions to customers across a range of industries. The offering will leverage Huawei’s High Performance Computing cloud solutions and Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences portfolio.

The two companies will use their expertise to define the relevant go-to-market and distribution model, optimizing a comprehensive digital ecosystem to deliver value to their respective customers. They will strive to position the combined solution of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on Huawei Cloud as a major pillar for customers implementing digital transformation initiatives and establishing their sustainable innovation framework.

Zheng Dianhai, Vice President of Cloud BU from Huawei said, “The cloud will play a paramount role in accelerating digital transformation. Huawei Cloud helps customers achieve business success by sticking to our ‘trust, open, global service’ core advantages. We look forward to deeply collaborating with Dassault Systèmes to build a comprehensive digital cloud-based ecosystem to better support digital transformation throughout the entire manufacturing industry.”

“Industries today are intersecting to imagine, engineer, deliver, market, operate and service smart, connected experiences that blend hardware, software, content and services,” said Olivier Ribet, Vice President, High-Tech Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Greater cloud adoption opens up new possibilities to share and create — for companies embracing open innovation projects to municipalities simulating use cases. This MoU to enable the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on Huawei Cloud is a key stepping stone in our vision to support how they can digitally transform their approach to delivering new experiences.”

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei’s flagship event for the global ICT industry, is held at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre from September 5-7. The theme is ‘Grow with the Cloud’. Huawei will be exploring how to realize new growth through digital transformation together with its customers and partners at this global platform for open collaboration. For more information, please visitwww.huawei.com/huaweiconnect2017

For more information on Huawei Cloud, please visit www.huaweicloud.com