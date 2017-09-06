Shell opens first service station in major Mexican expansion plan

Over the next 10 years, if market conditions continue to develop at their current rates, Shell plans to invest around $1 billion in Mexico. These investments will be channeled into expanding and improving the retail network, improving fuel logistics infrastructure and developing partnerships to deliver world-class products and services to Mexican consumers and businesses.

“This is a major milestone for Shell and shows our ongoing commitment to Mexico. As the fifth-biggest consumer of gasoline in the world, it is an important and growing market,” said István Kapitány, Shell Executive Vice President of Retail. “We have been present in Mexico for more than 60 years, but this is our first opportunity to improve Mexican motorists’ journeys through our unique retail experience.”

Shell is the largest fuels retailer in the world, with 43,000 retail stations across around 80 countries serving about 30 million customers daily. In addition to Mexico, Shell is investing in several other high-growth markets – such as India, China, Indonesia and Brazil – as part of its expansion strategy for the next decade.

The new service station in Tlalnepantla on the outskirts of Mexico City promises an improved experience for Mexican motorists and their families, providing them with high-quality fuels in a welcoming environment. The new service station will also offer freshly-brewed gourmet coffee, healthy fresh food and free Wi-Fi, reflecting Shell’s focus on delivering a world-class retail experience to customers.

Shell Retail’s ambitions for 2025 include growing the convenience retail offer, significantly increasing the availability of low-emission fuels and reducing waste.

Pedro Joaquín Coldwell, Mexican Secretary of Energy welcomed Shell’s entry into Mexico’s burgeoning retail fuel market.

“The opening of fuel stations is important for Mexico, given that there are currently just 11,400 service stations, each serving an average of more than 3,000 vehicles a day,” he said at the opening ceremony.

