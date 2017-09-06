Pemex Moves the Maintenance in the Zaap Field in Campeche Sound Forward

Because of the closing of ports in the United States due to the presence of hurricane Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico, some export shipments of crude oil have been cancelled. To make the most of this situation, Pemex Exploración y Producción moved the maintenance program for the platforms of the Zaap field forward, which are active in the integrated asset Ku-Maloob-Zaap in the Campeche Sound. The maintenance work was scheduled to be carried out next November, which in turn means that the total production goal anticipated for 2017 will not be affected.

Due to this, during the period needed for the maintenance work, which will be performed from this week onwards and until September 11, there will be a reduction of 330 thousand barrels of crude oil per day, which had been scheduled in the production estimates for the year. This will also result in the increased reliability for the safe development of the company’s operations.

Because of the closing of ports in the United States due to the presence of hurricane Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico, some export shipments of crude oil have been cancelled. To make the most of this situation, Pemex Exploración y Producción moved the maintenance program for the platforms of the Zaap field forward, which are active in the integrated asset Ku-Maloob-Zaap in the Campeche Sound. The maintenance work was scheduled to be carried out next November, which in turn means that the total production goal anticipated for 2017 will not be affected.

Due to this, during the period needed for the maintenance work, which will be performed from this week onwards and until September 11, there will be a reduction of 330 thousand barrels of crude oil per day, which had been scheduled in the production estimates for the year. This will also result in the increased reliability for the safe development of the company’s operations.

As was previously reported, upon arrival of hurricane Harvey and in a timely manner, Pemex applied several preventive measures that allowed the company to guarantee the supply of gasoline and diesel fuels in the country. Therefore, and as a part of the commercial diversification strategy of the company, additional import shipments were requested, which come from markets other than the area in the southern United States that was affected by the hurricane.

Las menciones de Pemex pueden referirse a Petróleos Mexicanos o a cualquiera de sus Empresas Productivas Subsidiarias.