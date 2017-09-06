Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Ranked Number One In Business Travel News’ 2017 Hotel Brand Survey

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced today the readers of Business Travel News (BTN) have selected Best Western as the No.1 Mid-price Hotel Company and Best Western Plus as the No. 1 Upper Mid-price Hotel Company in BTN’s 2017 Hotel Brand Survey. This high-profile recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that the brand has been ranked at the top by BTN’s readership – amplifying the brand’s award-winning track record and reflecting its position as the preferred hotel company for today’s business travelers.

BTN’s Annual Hotel Brand Survey measures corporate buyer opinions of the lodging brands they use. BTN readers include more than 44,000 travel managers who control $264 billion in corporate travel spending. Best Western and Best Western Plus continue to win out over brands such as Hampton by Hilton, Fairfield Inn, Holiday Inn, Wingate, La Quinta and Ramada.

“Best Western Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to once again top the charts of BTN’s annual hotel brand survey,” said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Business travel is a key market for our brands, and the recognition by travel managers is a testament to our focus on delivering exceptional products, amenities and experiences that today’s business travelers are searching for. This honor further validates the hard work and dedication of our Best Western Hotels & Resorts team; and we look forward to continuing the journey by partnering with buyers, while listening to and learning from them, to ensure we deliver leading business travel solutions.”

Best Western and Best Western Plus brands earned top recognition in areas such as product consistency, quality of sales staff, data quality, helpful and courteous service, physical appearance, public business amenities, in-room business amenities, personal amenities, and traveler satisfaction. Meeting facilities and negotiating group travel/meetings were also areas Best Western was acknowledged with top recognition.

“Business Travel News congratulates Best Western Hotels and Resorts on its excellent performance in BTN’s 2017 Hotel Brand Survey,” said Louis Magliaro, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher of The BTN Group. “Travel managers continue to rate Best Western brands among their top hotel partners and rely on these brands to prioritize business traveler support and satisfaction.”

Best Western Hotels & Resorts listens and responds to the voice of travel managers and travelers to understand and offer what’s important to them during their stay. As a result, the brand reimagined its identity – clarifying its exceptional offerings and broadening its appeal with a contemporary, energetic and relevant look. The brand remains focused on key areas of the traveler experience to ensure guests receive the superior value, customer care and amenities they’re looking for – including free Wi-Fi, a quality complimentary breakfast, modern in-room amenities and up-to-date exercise facilities.

To give loyal business travelers even more options, Best Western launched a complete revamp of the company’s Best Western Rewards®(BWR®) program earlier this year. The new program incorporates easily redeemable rewards, a new digital membership card for ease and convenience, and unrivalled exceptional discounts, perks and promotions. With BWR, business travelers can enjoy the richest loyalty programs in the industry, and be a part of the only hotel loyalty program where points never expire and can be redeemed worldwide.

Reservations may be booked online or by calling Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 1(800) WESTERN.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

