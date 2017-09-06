Epson Home Cinema LS100 Laser Display Reinvents the Home High Definition Viewing Experience for Movies, Video, TV, and Gaming

Epson, the number-one projector manufacturer in the world, today introduced the Home Cinema LS100 Full HD 3LCD Ultra Short-Throw Laser Display – bringing bright, big-screen projection in a smart ultra-short throw design to living rooms for under $3,000 MSRP. A simple and compact solution, the Home Cinema LS100 sits just inches from the wall without any long cables, shadows or glare to disrupt the viewing experience or detract from decor. Powered by Epson’s innovative laser technology, the Home Cinema LS100 features an incredible 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness1, and an extraordinary contrast ratio up to 2,500,000:1 for incredibly deep blacks. Offering an immersive, Full HD picture up to 10 feet diagonal, the Home Cinema LS100 delivers bright, vivid images, with or without a screen.

“The Home Cinema LS100 Digital Laser Display is designed to allow people to enjoy life-size images in Full HD up to 10 feet diagonal with the lights on and the shades open – all at a fraction of the cost of a 120-inch traditional flat panel display,” said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. “With the Home Cinema LS100, families don’t have to worry about the limitations of traditional home projection systems, such as shadows when walking in front of the projected image.”

The Home Cinema LS100 complements Epson’s existing lineup, targeting consumers looking for easy, flexible installation and seamless integration with their home décor. The LS100 delivers a full HD image with or without a screen for a transcendent, immersive viewing experience.

Featuring “No Shadow” projection and simple cable management, users don’t have to worry about interruptions when viewing content if people walk in front of the projected image. The Home Cinema LS100 also enables today’s connected home to stream Full HD content from a range of devices including cable/satellite boxes, gaming consoles and streaming devices like Amazon Fire™ TV, Apple TV®, Chromecast™ and Roku®.

The Home Cinema LS100 features Epson’s innovative laser technology, offering up to 10 or more years of worry-free operation2. A high-speed contrast control ensures both bright and dark scenes look their absolute best and 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness1. Additionally, 100 percent color brightness delivers extraordinary image performance in a variety of lighting conditions. With Instant Off® performance, experience almost no lag time for warm-up or cool down with the projector reaching maximum brightness or turning off within 5 seconds.

More About the Home Cinema LS100 Digital Laser Display

The Home Cinema LS100 offers a range of features and performance for everyday entertainment and beyond:

Transcendent Viewing Experience – Place the projector just inches from the wall and get sharp, life-size images in Full HD resolution up to 10 feet diagonal – with no long cables, no shadows, and no glare – for a modern entertainment solution that won’t detract from your décor

– Place the projector just inches from the wall and get sharp, life-size images in Full HD resolution up to 10 feet diagonal – with no long cables, no shadows, and no glare – for a modern entertainment solution that won’t detract from your décor Ultra Bright Laser Technology – 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness 1 for 100 percent Color Brightness, plus Instant Off ®

– 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness for 100 percent Color Brightness, plus Instant Off Deep Black Contrast Ratio – Features an extraordinary contrast ratio up to 2,500,000:1, for exceptionally deep blacks and brilliant, vivid colors

– Features an extraordinary contrast ratio up to 2,500,000:1, for exceptionally deep blacks and brilliant, vivid colors Advanced 3-Chip Design – 3LCD technology ensures no color wheels, no white segments and no rainbow effect

– 3LCD technology ensures no color wheels, no white segments and no rainbow effect Easy, Flexible Installation – 3x HDMI ® ports allow you to unite all your devices in a single hub, offering versatile connectivity for cable/satellite boxes, gaming consoles and streaming devices

– 3x HDMI ports allow you to unite all your devices in a single hub, offering versatile connectivity for cable/satellite boxes, gaming consoles and streaming devices Perfect for Everyday Entertainment and Beyond – Enjoy your favorite HD channels, sports, concerts, movies and more

– Enjoy your favorite HD channels, sports, concerts, movies and more Dependable, long-life technology – Lamp-free light source delivers up to 10 or more years of performance2; comes with a two-year limited warranty and two-business day replacement with free shipping for added peace of mind

Availability and Support

Designed for both the mass consumer and custom installer markets, the Home Cinema LS100 will be available for $2,999 MSRP this Fall through Amazon, CEDIA and Magnolia. Epson projectors come with a two-year limited warranty, toll-free access to Epson’s PrivateLine®priority technical support, and free two-business-day exchange with Extra CareSM Home Service. The Home Cinema LS100 will be on display and demoed at Epson’s booth #900 at CEDIA Expo 2017, Sept. 5-9.

