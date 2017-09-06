HBIS Shisteel Becoming The Exclusive Supplier Of High Pressure Oil Cylinder Rod Steel of KYB China

August 27, HBIS Shisteel delivered 500tons of type HHA43C high pressure oil cylinder rod steel to KYB and since, the company has delivered over 23,500tons in total to KYB, replacing Japanese made products and becoming an exclusive supplier of the material in China.

KYB is the No.1 high pressure oil cylinder manufacturer of the world, product quality and production scale both. Besides Japanese mainland, KYB has its plants and joint ventures in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. In the early days of KYB China, the company imported all steel materials from Japan, before it raised the requirements of the domestication of high pressure cylinder materials.

Understanding this particular demand, HBIS Shisteel implemented rounds of comprehensive communications with the potential client. The R&D teams of Shisteel worked closely with KDY Japanese experts and successfully developed the new product of HHA43C rod, which is also widely applied by Caterpillar, HITACHI and other renowned engineering equipment manufacturers of the world.

