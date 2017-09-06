America’s Navy and Discovery Education Join Forces For First Ever Navy Stem Virtual Field Trip

America’s Navy and Discovery Education have joined forces to expand access for high school students interested in cutting-edge, real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in the 21st century with a first ever, Virtual Field Trip – Navy’s Elite STEM Workforce: Aboard the USS Nimitz. As part of the Navy STEM for the Classroom educational program, this exclusive event will broadcast LIVE from Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT, providing students an exclusive look into the lives of those who serve and defend, while living on one of the Navy’s most revered aircraft carriers ever built – the USS Nimitz. With spotlights on engineering, aviation, and flight operations, students will gain unique insights into a variety of Navy careers and authentic learning experiences.

“America’s Navy provides endless opportunities to develop leadership skills and to pursue a wide range of STEM-related careers paths,” says Captain David Bouve, national director of marketing and advertising at Navy Recruiting Command. “By 2020, more than 1 million STEM-related jobs will be added to the U.S. work force. And when it comes to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, America’s Navy provides exceptional possibilities.”

Navy STEM for the Classroom helps to accelerate student achievement through educational development, while providing access to transformative digital resources that help students practice exciting and engaging new skills. Through a partnership with Discovery Education, Navy STEM for the Classroom offers unique, multi-platform online learning tools and immersive experiences – including a self-paced module, digital exploration, and career profile videos to educators and students nationwide. From understanding how the principles of physical oceanography and meteorology affect ocean navigation to the importance of gas laws as applied to deep ocean diving, each resource provides a unique look into the Navy`s innovative applications of STEM. Navy STEM for the Classroom even empowers students to explore these exciting possibilities through first-hand personal accounts.

“Discovery Education is honored to stand alongside America’s Navy to ensure that the next generation of our nation’s leadership and workforce are well-equipped to excel in the fields of STEM,” said Lori McFarling, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer, Discovery Education. “Accelerating student achievement in science, technology, engineering, and math, helps to ensure the vitality of a strong, promising future – one where our youth have the skills needed to tackle 21st century challenges with 21st century solutions.”

Launched in 2013, Navy STEM for the Classroom was created to amplify the Navy’s profile as a leader in STEM innovation and inspire and activate high-school students nationwide through digital lesson plans, Virtual Field Trips, career videos and more. Together, Discovery Education and America’s Navy strive to inform and engage high school students about the countless career pathways available within the Navy.

For more information on Navy STEM for the Classroom or to access the online resources, visit navystemfortheclassroom.com. Join the conversation around the Navy’s Elite STEM Workforce: Aboard the USS Nimitz Virtual Field Trip on Twitter @DiscoveryEd and @AmericasNavy using #NavySTEMVFT.

