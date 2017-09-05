Introducing Creative Chrono™ Powerful Bluetooth® Speaker and Radio Alarm Clock: Musical Inspiration for Every Waking Hour

Creative today announced the Creative Chrono. Sporting a design language that draws inspiration from retro pop-art, the Creative Chrono is a powerful Bluetooth speaker that doubles up as a FM radio and alarm clock.

When placed upright or flipped horizontally, the Chrono is a powerful IPX5 splashproof Bluetooth speaker. The Chrono features Bluetooth for wireless connection to smartphones and tablets, an in-house tuned full-range driver with passive radiator for big sound and impressive bass, a speakerphone built-in for calls with a smartphone, and has an 8-hour battery life.

But as is the case with Creative products, the Chrono delights with added functionality: when it is placed horizontally, users can also use the Chrono as a radio, clock, and alarm. The Chrono features an oversized LED digital clock display with customizable alarm and a built-in FM tuner with up to 50 station presets.

Also, tuning the FM radio is made even more convenient as Creative Chrono comes with a Sound Blaster Connect app that lets users tune radio stations, switch audio sources, and view microSD card songs easily at their fingertips - from a smartphone or tablet.

Technical Specifications

Dimensions (L x W x D): 104 x 140 x 58 mm / 4.1 x 5.5 x 2.3″

Product Weight: 365 g / 12.8 oz

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 4.2

Version: 4.2 3.5mm Aux-In for analog devices

Up to 8 hours of audio playback*

Charges via Micro USB cable

IPX5 Certified

Built-in microSD card MP3 player that supports MP3, FLAC and WAV

Tune the FM radio, switch audio sources, view microSD card songs and remotely control the speaker via Sound Blaster Connect app available on the App Store® and Google Play™

Link two Creative Chrono units together for wireless stereo when used as a Bluetooth speaker

* Based on moderate volume level. Actual battery life will vary with use and settings and environmental conditions

Pricing and Availability

Creative Chrono will be available mid-September 2017 and priced at USD49.99.

For in-store availability, please refer to local authorized dealers.

For more information about Creative Chrono, visit Creative.com.

