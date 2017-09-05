Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Expands in Vietnam with The Signing of Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel groups, announced today the signing of a management contract with Phu Quoc Tourist Investment & Development JS Companyto develop Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc.Scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2017, the new build hotel, with 522 rooms and suites, isset to be a focal point of Phu Quoc. The signing marks the second resort in Vietnam for the Group, following Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh Bay, slated to open in 2018.

Situated in Southern Vietnam, Phu Quoc is also known as Pearl Island, a stunning tourist destination famous for its pristine beaches, rich coral reefs and dense tropical jungles. Popular attractions comprise of Phu Quoc National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Din Cau Rock Temple and the spectacular Tranh Waterfall.

Strategically located along Bai Dai beach, the resort is a 27-km drive away from Phu Quoc International Airport, catering to a series of domestic and international flights.

Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc features an all-day dining and bar option that will serve international cuisine. Guests can also access the fully-equipped fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, spa and a VIP Lounge, as well as Casino Phu Quoc, the first in Vietnam to permit domestic entry.

The hotel is part of an integrated resort that caters to a host of recreational and corporate activities including a convention center, safari park, theater, water theme park, retail, multiple restaurants and a 27-hole golf course.

“We are honored to partner with Phu Quoc Tourist Investment & Development JS Company to deliver the benefits of Radisson Blu, an upper upscale global brand. The growth opportunities in Vietnam are immense and we are proud to be a part of the country’s economic growth story,” said Andreas Flaig, executive vice president, Development, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. “This latest Radisson Blu addition will provide travelers a full range of innovative design-led products and services, delivering genuine and relevant guest experiences with Radisson Blu’s distinctive Yes I Can!SM service philosophy.”

The Group continues to pursue development opportunities in leading Vietnamese destinations including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, while also exploring upcoming destinations such as Dalat, Hue, Quy Nhon, Mui Ne, Sapa, and Hai Phong.

Vietnam’s hospitality outlook remains buoyant with optimism as the country continues to accelerate with infrastructure projects in the country. According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of international visitors to Vietnam as at July 2017 was 7,243,216, representing a 28.8 percent increase over the previous year.

Radisson Blu® is one of the world’s leading hotel brands, with more than 280 hotels in operation in 62 countries. Radisson Blu offers vibrant, contemporary and engaging hospitality characterized by a unique Yes I Can!SM service philosophy. Known the world over as Hotels Designed to Say YES!SM, Radisson Blu hotels are first class hotels that celebrate leading-edge style and offer signature features that are empathetic to the challenges of modern travel, including a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Radisson Blu hotels are located in prime locations in major cities, airport gateways and leisure destinations around the world.

Carlson Rezidor’s Asia Pacific portfolio has 118 hotels in operation across the region, including 51 Radisson Blu hotels. Carlson Rezidor has 76 more hotels in the pipeline for Asia Pacific. For more information and development opportunities, please visit www.carlsonrezidor.com.

