Martin O‘Malley Appointed Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Netherlands

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Netherlands is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin O’Malley as Managing Director, effective September 4, 2017. In this role, Mr. O’Malley will be responsible for leading Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory business in the Netherlands. Legal & Regulatory is a division of Wolters Kluwer, serving customers with expert information solutions, software and services in the areas of law, tax, business, education and regulatory compliance.

“I am very pleased to have Martin join Wolters Kluwer at this exciting time,” said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. “As we integrate our trusted expertise and new technologies, we’re helping our customers make critical decisions with confidence in innovative new ways. Martin is a seasoned industry leader with a commitment to creating new value for customers and delivering contemporary solutions that help to support our customers’ success.”

Mr. O’Malley joins Wolters Kluwer from RELX, where he spent more than 20 years in a variety of roles, with extensive experience in transforming traditional publishing businesses to online, customer-focused digital product development, business model evolution and sales leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of RELX’s Global Science, Technology & Medical Journals. He holds an MBA from Rotterdam School of Business.

“I am very excited to join Wolters Kluwer and our talented team of employees in the Netherlands,” said Mr. O’Malley. “The strong portfolio of products and services Wolters Kluwer offers today offers a great platform for the advancements we will make ahead - ensuring we are meeting our customers’ evolving needs in increasingly complex and fast-changing environments, as together we contribute to creating a more transparent, just and safe society.”

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Netherlands is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

