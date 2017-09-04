Voting Rights and Capital

As at close of business on 31 August 2017, the Company had 823,048,609 ordinary shares of 25p each admitted to trading. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote at general meetings. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

This figure (823,048,609) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.