Written Letters Manifest God’s Love

“The Israel Letters: Words of Hope, Faith and Trust Written with Love Endorsed by Grace” is a religious resource created to manifest God’s love for Israel, His chosen nation, and His children. Radiated throughout its pages is God’s desire for His beloved children to draw closer to Him.

The book introduces Grace, a character whose love for her brother Israel becomes her driving force to write letters addressing him. In the letters are words of hope, faith and trust that provide divine enlightenment and inspiration to anyone who reads it. Described in the book are two of the most powerful tools in the world combined — prayer and the written word. Filled in its pages are Scripture references and prayers for divine intercession. It is evidently written with love and endorsed by the great grace of God.

The author has thoughtfully written in this book the burdens of Israel and God’s promise to bless His children if they obey His words. This is an efficient religious material for readers to realize how God loves His children despite their imperfections. It also reminds readers not to forget to pray and have faith in Him.

“The Israel Letters: Words of Hope Faith and Trust Written with Love Endorsed by Grace” was presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



“The Israel Letters: Words of Hope Faith and Trust Written with Love Endorsed by Grace”

Written by Nancy Montgomery

Published by WestBow Press

Published date October 13, 2014

Paperback price $9.95

About the Author

Nancy Montgomery resides with her husband Tom in Zanesville, Ohio. She is the founder of an organization committed to Christian/Jewish understanding and supporting Israel known as Haverim. She is a writer of a devotional filled with each faith’s mutual hopes and prayers for Israel. She uses Scriptures studied and prayed by both groups found in the Tanakh and Old Testament in writing it.