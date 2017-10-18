Author Reveals Book That Will Open the Door for Those Who Are in Doubt of Their Faith or New to Faith

The Lord’s grace is free of charge, we only need to reach out to attain it.

Sometimes people feel hopeless in life and think of the negative things only. They tend to forget the goodness that the Lord’s grace has provided us. “Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal” is an inspirational book that will help enlighten the readers to the grace the Lord is always willing to bestow upon us. This book will help strengthen the faith of those who need it the most.

“Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal” provides an aide to motivate people to read the Bible and follow God’s teachings. God is willing to provide to each and every one His grace and mercy. What is the cost to us? Nothing but our faith! This book is recommended for those who feel that hope is lost in their lives, those who need inspiration and motivation to get closer to God.

“Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017. Copies are available at Amazon.

“Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal”

Written by: Diane Herbert Brownell

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: August 24, 2016

Paperback price: $9.74

About the author

Diane Herbert Brownell loves the Lord. She and her husband of fifty years have three daughters and nine grandchildren. They make their home in Florida. She has also authored “God’s Gifts: Love, Joy, Peace.” She feels everyone need the truths in the Bible and the promises of God that gives us hope and lifts us up. She believes this world is not all there is – the best is yet to come!