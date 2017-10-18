Author Shares a Story of Two Different Individuals Thrown Together to Support Each Other

God has great and unexpected plans for every human being. Sometimes, He picks the ones people least expect to be their friends, someone who will accompany them in life’s adventures. “The Adventures of Harry the Flamingo and George the Parrot” is a story about two unlikely pairs, a flamingo and a parrot that became best buddies. Their meeting remains a mystery, but their destiny was planned by God.

The story revolves around the two lovely birds from different parts of the Bahamas. Harry the Flamingo is from an island in the Bahamas called Great Inagua Island. George the Parrot is from the island of Great Abaco in the Bahamas. He is named the Abaco parrot in his country. Both birds lived 1,147 miles apart, on two different islands. Despite these differences, the two birds come together and joined hand in hand in their adventures. God is certainly a very almighty being, for who could orchestrate such an encounter and unlikely friendship from two different creatures?

“The Adventures of Harry the Flamingo and George the Parrot”

Written by: Charmica Curry

Published by: LitFire Publishing

Published date: August 5, 2016

Paperback price: $13.99

About the author

Charmica Curry has two sons named Joshua and Maximus. She was the office manager for a boating company in Abaco, Bahamas for two years in her early twenties. She has owned and operated a lingerie store and a bicycle store for a few years while she embarked on her teaching career. She has helped to manage Curry’s Electrical Company, a family owned and operated business, and has also owned and operated Kingdom Care for Kidz Learning Center in Central Pines, Abaco Bahamas. She has been in the teaching profession for the past twenty years. Now, Charmica is a stay at home mother, a part time teacher, photographer, blogger and a new author. God, her husband and her family are her greatest priorities.