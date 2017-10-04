Author Tells the Story of an Unlikely Friendship between Two Different Creatures

God has plans for us that we sometimes find impossible to believe.

“The Adventures of Harry the Flamingo and George the Parrot” is a story about two different species of birds, a flamingo and a parrot, that are thrown together to pair up. The two birds, despite their differences, work together and share a handful of their adventures.

The story revolves around the pair’s adventures and struggles. God sometimes chooses the people to bond with others, both of who would greatly benefit from each other’s advice and companionship. Harry the Flamingo comes from an island in the Bahamas called Great Inagua Island, while George the Parrot hails from the island of Great Abaco in the Bahamas.

“The Adventures of Harry the Flamingo and George the Parrot” is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

“The Adventures of Harry the Flamingo and George the Parrot”

Written by: Charmica Curry

Published by: LitFire Publishing

Published date: August 5, 2016

Paperback price: $13.99

About the author

Charmica Curry has two sons named Joshua and Maximus. She was the office manager for a boating company in Abaco, Bahamas for two years in her early twenties. She has owned and operated a lingerie store and a bicycle store for a few years while she embarked on her teaching career. She has helped to manage Curry’s Electrical Company, a family owned and operated business, and has also owned and operated Kingdom Care for Kidz Learning Center in Central Pines, Abaco Bahamas. She has been in the teaching profession for the past twenty years. Now, Charmica is a stay at home mother, a part time teacher, photographer, blogger and a new author. God, her husband and her family are her greatest priorities.