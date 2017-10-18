A Retired Emeritus Professor Recounts His Experiences, Reaches Profession’s Pinnacle

One of the book’s important chapters is when he and his family lived in east Africa for 3 years.

Dr. Lytle H. Blankenship is a well-known wildlife research scientist who grew up together with his 13 siblings in their parent’s farm at South Texas. After more than 80 years, Blankenship decides to write his own autobiography which he also considers as a gift not just for himself, his parents, but also to his wildlife profession in gratitude for the blessings he has received. The story chronicles from a young Blankenship who was introduced by his father to a passion which became his destined profession. One of the book’s important chapters is when he and his family lived in east Africa for 3 years. By that, he received the Chevron award and was elected as president of TWS (The Wildlife Society) upon returning to the United States.

A truly inspirational story taken from first-hand experience of the author himself, this book is a great addition to one’s collection.

“Trails That Lead Somewhere” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which took place last coming October 11, 2017. Grab a copy today!

“Trails That Lead Somewhere”

Written by: Dr. Lytle H. Blankenship

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published Date: August 14, 2015

Paperback price: $28.95

About the Author

Lytle Blankenship, born as one of 14 children was still the Outstanding Boy in his High School Class, Outstanding Senior, School of Agriculture, Texas A&M; graduate of Texas A&M, University of Minnesota, and Michigan State University. Later employed by Minnesota Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Texas A&M. The latter for a three year study on game cropping in East Africa. Following he became Professor of Wildlife Science for Texas A&M Agricultural Experiment Station retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1988. During this time he served as President of The Wildlife Society and the Texas Ornithological Society. Recipient of several awards including Honorary Membership in TWS and TOS but foremost was Ambassador of Good Will, Lions Club International.