An Immigrant Family Finds Refuge and Freedom in the Land of the Free

At a time of war and chaos many Eastern European families sought freedom. With government and monarchies having a tight hold on the necks of the people, many were trying to find a way to break from this world. And one family took the risk to go halfway across the world for freedom, in a place called Texas. Their hope-filled journey to this unknown territory led them to discover the slave trade in America, and how meeting a particular slave resulted in a journey to survival, success, and freedom not just for themselves and but also for thousands of people.



The book shows not only the injustice that was rampant at that time but we can also see how fun life can be. The book showcases some romance, great music, and even some great recipes that the readers will surely find very appetizing. It is a book jam-packed with adventure and also values that are very important in life and it illustrates Texan values still in place today. The story gives eye-opening insight on how standing up for oneself and fighting for what one thinks is right is never a bad thing.



This is a great read for adventure-seekers and cautious beings alike. It is very useful for those who are eager to learn about the history of slavery. It is a book everyone should read and know about.



“Free Again” by Donald D. Naiser is one of the many reads to be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Such inspiring literature is hard to miss!



“Free Again”

Written by: Donald D. Naiser

Published by: Dog Ear Publishing, LLC

Published date: November 1, 2012

Paperback price: $ 11.98

About the Author:

Donald D. Naiser was born and raised in El Campo, Texas in 1942. He graduated at Texas A&M University and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering and is also a Licensed Professional Engineer. In 1958 he bought a used cotton-picking machine and he used it to earn money for his college tuition by harvesting his neighbours’ cotton.