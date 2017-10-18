Author Reminds Us of the Unceasing Love and Unselfish Sacrifice of Jesus Christ

“The Atonement of Jesus Christ: Our Advocate with the Father” recounts how Jesus Christ unselfishly offered Himself as a sacrifice to save mankind, and so we may come to realize and experience His glory and eternal love.

This book is a good reminder that the Savior’s love for mankind never fades. It endures. It is true and everlasting. It is the most certain refuge and fortress in times of despair and a safe harbor when sanctuary is most needed. It is a clear source of positive inspiration and genuine understanding of His mercy. This book reveals the message and reason of His marvelous, vicarious sacrifice.

Learning about and understanding the doctrine of the Atonement will bring clarity and hope and lift many weakened souls to restore and strengthen their faith in Him. The book also shares the Scriptures and narrates the important events of Christ’s Atonement. This will certainly encourage many to live in accordance with His will and be more accepting of whatever life brings. Discovering how He unselfishly gave Himself for mankind will help many to see value in the trials and adversities they face and to continue to trust in Him.



Readers will surely receive a spiritual boost as they go through each chapter. This book will bring calmness to restless hearts as they take with them the valuable insights and teachings of The Gospel of Jesus Christ. It will usher burdened souls to surrender their negative emotions and embrace the value of repentance and forgiveness. This is an extraordinarily well-documented and well-presented study on the subject of Christ’s Atonement.



“The Atonement of Jesus Christ: Our Advocate with the Father” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



About the Author

Timothy “Tim” Halstrom is a trial lawyer with a law practice located in Montgomery, Alabama. He is a graduate of Auburn University (1977) and Samford University (1983) where he received his Juris Doctorate degree from Cumberland School of Law. He is also a retired Lt. Col. having served 26 years in the Army/National Guard, including a tour of duty in Viet Nam (1971-72), as a helicopter pilot.

Tim is a Bishop in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having actively served for five years (1999-2004) in Montgomery, Alabama where he currently serves on the High Council of the Montgomery Alabama Stake.

Tim is the author of “Happiness Found Along Life’s Way,” a collection of original proverbs which “if timely remembered and applied will make life easier and happier;” and “Room In The Inn, The Christmas Story with a Twist,” a fanciful tale imagining what might have happened had there been room in the inn for the Savior’s birth.