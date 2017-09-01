Building Inspector Initial Course for Asbestos Professionals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Opens for Registration

Building inspectors, management planners, facility managers and environmental consultants involved with asbestos issues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are invited to take part in EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s upcoming Building Inspector Initial Course. This program will be held from September 11th through the 13th, at EMSL’s corporate headquarters training center, located at 200 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

Some of the topics to be covered include the history, use and health effects of asbestos exposure to building systems, personal protective equipment, sampling, analytical methods, existing regulations, and asbestos inspections and assessments. There will also be hands on sampling activities and the course will end with a one-hour examination.

This program is being taught by Michael Menz, CIH, CHMM, Environmental, Health and Safety Manager at EMSL. Mr. Menz has worked in the environmental and industrial hygiene industries since 1987. During that time, he operated primarily as an inspector and consultant in the asbestos, lead and indoor air quality disciplines before joining EMSL in 2012 as their Environmental Training Manager.

“Attendees are guaranteed to have a great experience and leave this course with a wealth of knowledge from Mr. Menz’s real-world experiences and scientific expertise,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The cost to register for this exceptional opportunity is $450 per student and we encourage those interested in participating to register today as space is limited.”

EMSL is pleased to be accredited by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to provide asbestos training classes. These courses are in compliance with the EPA TSCA Title II and the Pennsylvania Act #194 (Asbestos Occupations Accreditation and Certification Act).

To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit http://emsl.com/Training.aspx?EventID=495. To register for this event, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

