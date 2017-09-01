Singapore Airlines And Alaska Airlines To Launch Codeshare Flights And Frequent Flyer Programme Partnership

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has signed an agreement to codeshare on flights operated by Alaska Airlines, in a move that will expand SIA’s footprint in the important North American market. Subject to regulatory approvals, the agreement will take effect on 27 September 2017.

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines will add its ‘SQ’ designator code to Alaska Airlines-operated flights on routes serving 18 destinations1 within the US and to Mexico. Existing codeshare flights operated by Virgin America on routes serving 19 destinations2 within the US will also be included under the new agreement. Virgin America was acquired by Alaska Air Group in 2016.

Members of Singapore Airlines’ and Alaska Airlines’ frequent flyer programmes, KrisFlyer and Mileage Plan, will also be able to earn miles when travelling on flights operated by either of the two carriers from 27 September 2017. KrisFlyer members will be able to redeem miles for Alaska Airlines-operated flights starting from 27 September 2017 while Mileage Plan members will be able to redeem miles for Singapore Airlines-operated flights at a later date.

“Our new partnership with Alaska Airlines enables us to improve connectivity between Singapore and the important North American market, providing customers with more codeshare destinations and enhanced KrisFlyer benefits. It reflects our commitment to continuously expand our network reach and offer our customers greater flexibility when planning their travel itineraries,“ said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping.

“We’re very proud to add an airline of the calibre of Singapore Airlines to our portfolio of Global Partners,” said Mr Andrew Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer for Alaska Airlines. “Our guests will enjoy truly distinctive inflight service when travelling with Singapore Airlines, while also taking full advantage of their Alaska Mileage Plan benefits when travelling from the West Coast to Asia.”

The codeshare flights will be progressively made available through Singapore Airlines’ various booking channels.

1Anchorage, Baltimore, Boise, Hailey (Sun Valley), Loreto, Los Cabos, Mammoth Lakes, Medford, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Orange County, Portland, Puerto Vallarta, Salt Lake City, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Seattle and Washington (Reagan National).

2Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Kahului, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York (John F Kennedy), Newark, Orlando, Palm Springs, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Washington (Dulles).