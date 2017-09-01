Fate/Grand Order Surpasses 1 Million Downloads in U.S. and Canada

On Tuesday, the tremendously popular mobile game, Fate/Grand Order, announced on its official Facebook page that it has surpassed 1 million downloads in the U.S. and Canada. To commemorate this milestone, Fate/Grand Order challenged fans to help them get 10,000 likes and 2,000 shares on their Facebook post to unlock a bevy of prizes, including 18 Saint Quartz, 4 Summon Tickets, 3 Golden Fruits, and up to 130 Mana Prisms. The post took less than 30 minutes to reach 2,000 shares and a little over an hour to exceed 10,000 likes, as fans answered the call in full force. The announcement also revealed the arrival of 5-star Berserker class Servant, Sakata Kintoki, a Fate/Grand Order exclusive character known for his fondness for anything gold. The Facebook post showcased a video of Sakata Kintoki’s Noble Phantasm, “Golden Spark,” along with the Noble Phantasm video of ★4 (SR) Altria Pendragon [Alter] and ★4 (SR) Martha. Released in June of this year, the game is currently available in the U.S. and Canada on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Since a gold record signifies one million records sold, we wanted to celebrate one million downloads with the Fate/Grand Order character who epitomizes gold,” says Localization Producer of Fate/Grand Order (English Version), Albert Kao. “His favorite phrases are ‘gold’ and ’golden.’ His favorite dog is the golden retriever. Who better to celebrate our golden milestone than Sakata Kintoki?”

Fate/Grand Order warns players that Sakata Kintoki will not be available in the Story Summons after the Pickup period, which starts August 31st midnight PDT and ends September 13th 8:59 pm PDT. Furthermore, different Servants will be featured each day as an additional pickup Servant, including ★5 (SSR) Altria Pendragon, ★5 (SSR) Altera, ★5 (SSR) Jeanne d’Arc, ★5 (SSR) Vlad III, and ★5 (SSR) Zhuge Liang (El Melloi II). Rewards for the Facebook campaign will be distributed from September 6th 9:00 pm PDT to September 20th 8:59 pm PDT. Players can also look forward to half off on AP costs for various Daily Quests starting August 31st to September 13th.

One of the most successful mobile role-playing games ever in Asia, Fate/Grand Order has players summon powerful allies or Heroic Spirits, who are based on popular historical, literary, and mythological figures such as Joan of Arc, William Shakespeare, Spartacus, and Mozart. The game takes players back through history to embark on an epic quest known as the Grand Order. The mobile game has been called “the most addicting game I’ve played on my phone” by David Estrella of Ani-gamers and the “otaku event of the summer” by Gabriella Ekens of Anime News Network. Last month, the official Apple App Store Games tweeted, “We were curious why Fate/Grand Order was so popular. Now we can’t stop playing it.”

Further details of the North American version will be released regularly on the official website (http://fate-go.us), Facebook (@FateGO.USA), and Twitter (@FateGO_USA).

About the 1 Million Download Campaign.

Eligibility:

Anyone who played “Fate/Grand Order” during the above-mentioned period.

Thanks to everyone’s continuous support, Fate/Grand Order (English) has reached over 1 million downloads! To celebrate this occasion, we have prepared a special Facebook campaign!

During the campaign period, if the designated Facebook post reaches a certain amount of likes and shares, we will give away amazing prizes for all players!

https://www.facebook.com/FateGO.USA/

For reaching 10,000 Likes...

Players will receive 18 Saint Quartz, 4 Summon Tickets, and 3 Golden Fruits!

For reaching 2,000 Shares...

Players will receive 10 Mana Prisms a day during a special period for up to 130 Mana Prisms!

* During the Distribution Period, you can receive up to all the above prizes when you log in for 13 consecutive days.

Distribution Period:

9/06/2017 9:00 pm PDT ~ 9/20/2017 8:59 pm PDT.

* The first login bonus will be given out after 9/6/2017 9:00 pm PDT.

* The next login bonuses will be given out at 9:00pm PDT each day.

* The login bonuses can be claimed up to 13 times; however, that number may change

depending on the time you start the game.

About the AP Cost ½ Campaign:

Details:

AP Costs for the Daily Quests that appear in Chaldea Gate will be ½ for a limited time.

These Daily Quests drop useful items like Ascension materials and QP. Use this chance to strengthen your Servants!

Campaign Period:

The AP Cost for Daily Quests will become ½ during the following period:

“Enter the Treasure Vault” AP Cost ½ Period: 8/31/2017 midnight PDT – 9/7/2017 8:59 pm PDT

“Duel with the Three Knights” “Duel with the Four Cavalries” “Monster Hunting” AP Cost ½ Period: 9/7/2017 midnight PDT – 9/13/2017 8:59 pm PDT

About 1 Million Download Pickup Summon (Daily):

Details:

For a limited time, we’ll be holding a “1 Million Download Pickup Summon (Daily). To celebrate the game reaching 1 million downloads, Limited Time Servant ”★5 (SSR) Sakata Kintoki“ will be available for the first time! ”★4 (SR) Altria Pendragon [Alter],“ ”★4 (SR) Martha,“ ”★3 (R) Robin Hood,“ and ”★3 (R) Boudica" will also be featured everyday as part of the pickup lineup.

Furthermore, different Servants will be featured each day as the additional pickup Servant! The featured Servants will include “★5 (SSR) Altria Pendragon,” “★5 (SSR) Altera,” “★5 (SSR) Jeanne d’Arc,” “★5 (SSR) Vlad III,” and "★5 (SSR) Zhuge Liang (El Melloi II).”

* Sakata Kintoki will NOT be available in the Story Summons after the Pickup period.

* During the 1 Million Download Pickup Summon Period, Altria Pendragon [Alter] will be

available even without clearing the Prologue.

* 10x Summon will have 1 guaranteed ★4 (SR) or above card and 1 guaranteed ★3 (R) or above

Servant!

* Guaranteed ★4 (SR) or above card will be either a Servant or a Craft

Essence.)

* “Increased drop rate” indicates the picked up cards will have higher drop rate than Servants or

Craft Essences of the same rarity.

Campaign Period:

8/31/2017 midnight PDT ~ 9/13/2017 8:59 pm PDT

Daily Pick up Summon Period and Pickup Summon Line Up:

8/31 midnight ~9/1/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki

9/1 5:00 pm ~9/2/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Altria Pendragon

9/2 5:00 pm ~9/3/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Altera

9/3 5:00 pm ~9/4/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Jeanne d’Arc

9/4 5:00 pm ~9/5/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Vlad III

9/5 5:00 pm ~9/6/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Zhuge Liang (El Melloi II)

9/6 5:00 pm ~9/7/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki

9/7 5:00 pm ~9/8/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Altria Pendragon

9/8 5:00 pm ~9/9/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Altera

9/9 5:00 pm ~9/10/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Jeanne d’Arc

9/10 5:00 pm ~9/11/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Vlad III

9/11 5:00 pm ~9/12/2017 4:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki + Zhuge Liang (El Melloi II)

9/12 5:00 pm ~09-13 8:59 pm PDT: Sakata Kintoki

FATE/GRAND ORDER (ENGLISH VERSION):

Title: Fate/Grand Order (English)

Genre: Role-Playing Game

Platform: iOS/Android

Release Date: June 25, 2017

URL: http://fate-go.us

Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

About Aniplex of America Inc.

Aniplex of America Inc. (Santa Monica, California) is a subsidiary of Aniplex Inc. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a group of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. and a leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. Aniplex of America has launched fan-favorite Blu-ray and DVD releases including Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, the Sword Art Online series, Your Lie in April, Kill la Kill, Bakemonogatari, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Blue Exorcist, NISEKOI, the OREIMO series, DURARARA!!×2, Magi series, Expelled from Paradise, The irregular at magic high school, and ALDNOAH.ZERO. The company’s ever-growing line-up of shows include: March comes in like a lion, Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, ERASED, The Asterisk War, OWARIMONOGATARI, KIZUMONOGATARI, Charlotte, Occultic;Nine, WWW.WAGNARIA!!, GRANBLUE FANTASY, Eromanga Sensei, and Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu. In June 2017, the company launched its first mobile game based on the Fate franchise, Fate/Grand Order for iOS and Android.

