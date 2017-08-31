Y Combinator and Atomico-backed Bitmovin Expands To Latin America to Support Video on Demand Market, Expected to Reach $859 Million by 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, SAO PAULO — August 31, 2017 — Bitmovin, the provider of streaming video infrastructure technologies, today announced its expansion into Latin America with the opening of its new office in Sao Paulo.

The company is responsible for developing the markets fastest API driven cloud-based Video Encoding Service and is responding to the growing need for streaming technology in the region. Despite its broadband restrictions and high levels of piracy, Latin America’s OTT market is developing at a rapid rate.

“The push of video to all devices is a struggle in Latin America due to poor internet connectivity and vast device fragmentation,” said Abel Honigsblum, Bitmovin’s Director of Sales in Latin America. “The Bitmovin Player & SDKs allow Latin American businesses to deliver video with fastest time to first frame and great quality. Our ability to transcode video on-premise is a game changer that helps businesses reduce bandwidth consumption.”

With a global footprint of several hundred customers, Bitmovin is doubling down in Latin America to support the growing OTT market. Netflix alone holds more than two million subscribers in Brazil, and the LATAM video on demand market is forecasted to grow some double in revenues from US $425 million in 2016 to US $859 million in 2021.

“The LATAM region is primed to be the next big market for streaming video, especially in countries like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. Video on Demand revenues alone will more than double over the next five years,” said Carlos Pires, Partner at Atomico based in Sao Paulo. “By making a deep investment into the LATAM region, Bitmovin is well positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth here and become the leading provider of streaming video infrastructure technologies.”

As this market expands, it is imperative that publishers in the region are able to support consumer demand for rich streaming video, especially on mobile. With a predicted 150 million new mobile internet subscribers by 2020, Latin America’s mobile ecosystem can greatly benefit from Bitmovin’s support for video delivery in any level of bandwidth.

Bitmovin was founded in 2013 by Stefan Lederer, Christopher Müller and Christian Timmerer, who co-founded the MPEG-DASH video standard, which accounts for 50 percent of US Internet traffic and used by industry leaders like Netflix and YouTube. The company also brought the world’s first commercial HTML5 MPEG-DASH player into production and quickly established itself as a technology leader in the online video industry by developing the market’s fastest cloud-based Video Encoding Service that allows adaptive content to be played on any device, in any browser without buffering.

