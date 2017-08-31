Successful model of dual training: some 800 young people to start at the Audi sites in Germany

804 young people will start their vocational training at Audi in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm this year. The carmaker will thus be training a similarly large number of young people as in the previous year. In addition, 39 young people will start a dual course of study. A dual course of study for a master’s degree will also be offered for the first time.

The first working day for 531 new apprentices at the plant in Ingolstadt is September 11. In Neckarsulm, training starts for 273 young people three days earlier, on September 8. This year, the company is offering vocational training in 20 occupations. Most of the apprenticeships will be in mechatronics, production mechanics or auto mechatronics. The proportion of young women is approximately 30 percent, as in the previous year.

“With good basic qualifications, we offer optimal starting conditions for a successful career to young people at our plants in Germany,” stated Dieter Omert, head of vocational training and specialist competence development. In addition to specialist knowledge, teaching apprentices how to learn is becoming increasingly important. “In view of rapid technological changes, our apprentices will continually participate in further training and development after their apprenticeships,” pointed out Omert. Self‑managed learning, with tablet support for example, as well as project work in teams, therefore play a major role in vocational training at Audi. Creative methods such as design thinking and scrums are also part of the training program.

In the opinion of the Director of the General Works Council, these innovative training methods are a key step into the future, when digital competences at work will be more important than ever. “We consistently place priority on up‑to‑date training methods. Because both sides profit from good vocational training – the apprentices themselves and the company as well,” said Klaus Mittermaier.

In addition to the apprentices, 39 young people will start their careers with dual courses of study in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm. And for the first time, this includes young people studying for a master’s degree on the “Audi dual” program. They will learn key competences in applied informatics on their master’s study course at the Technical University of Ingolstadt. The Technical University of Munich offers a master’s course in robotics, cognition and intelligence. Young people studying for a bachelor’s degree in the “Audi dual” program will attend the Technical University of Ingolstadt in combination with practical periods at the premium car manufacturer. In addition to internships during the semester breaks and periods for their final dissertations, both master’s and bachelor’s students will spend a practical semester at Audi. At Audi’s site in Neckarsulm, dual courses of study for a bachelor’s degree are available in cooperation with the Baden‑Württemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW).

Audi will offer a permanent job to all of the young people who successfully complete their dual vocational training or dual course of study. In 2017, the company has so far taken on 626 successful trainees in Ingolstadt und Neckarsulm. Young people who decide after their training on a course of study or external further education receive a commitment on employment after that period.

These and many other factors were taken into consideration in 2017 once again in the study “Germany’s best training enterprises” by the magazine Focus Money. In the automobile category, Audi took first place for the second time in succession.

The deadline for applications for training year 2018 is September 24, 2017 in Ingolstadt and September 17, 2017 in Neckarsulm. Interested school students can have a look behind the carmaker’s scenes on the website www.BePart.Audi. With many playful elements and a 3D experience, Audi caters for the expectations of today’s young people. Furthermore, a matching tool helps young people who are still undecided on their future career direction.