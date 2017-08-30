Fujifilm to Debut Innovative Inkjet and Pressroom Solutions at PRINT 17

Hanover Park, IL, August 30, 2017 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division invites you to booth number 2013 to see how innovations in traditional offset printing, and developments in digital toner and inkjet technology are changing the dynamics of print as they demonstrate the latest advancements in new products specifically developed to help you respond better to print buyer demands and win more business.

“On the show floor, attendees will experience the all new Acuity LED 3200R super-wide format printer, producing high quality display and exhibition graphics, making its North American debut at PRINT 17,” said Kaz Kudo, product marketing manager, FUJFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “This press is ideal for commercial PSPs looking to introduce roll-to-roll inkjet capabilities to their current offerings.”



Also making its North American debut is the OnsetM, a B1 format (27.8” x 39.4”) sheetfed digital UV inkjet printer, specifically developed to offer a high quality, short run solution.



“Utilizing FUJIFILM Dimatix printheads with a seven picolitre drop, the new B1 format OnsetM is going to be a solution for commercial printers, sign and display PSPs, and industrial applications,” says Becky McConnell, product marketing manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “It is a fully automatic system with amazing quality and a throughput up to 200 B1 sheets as thick as .39 inches (10 mm) an hour.”



Fujifilm’s continued commitment to the offset printing market will be highlighted with the global debut of the new, long run, processless Superia ZD offset plate technology, along with a comprehensive display of their complete line of press room products designed to help you run even more efficiently. Additionally, FUJIFILM HUNT premium fountain solutions, optimized for Fujifilm Superia plates, will also be available, including Superia PressMax JRDC-AB, with anti-binding agent, compatible with UV/LED – UV/H-UV or conventional inks; along with the single-step Superia PressMax PPF-DC, a versatile fountain solution with calcium control additive, also suitable for UV/LED – UV/H-UV or conventional inks.



Sure to draw crowds in Chicago will be the stunning print quality and incredible color consistency of Fujifilm’s MUST SEE ‘EMS 2017 Award Winner, the J Press 720S Sheetfed Inkjet press. Live demonstrations will showcase how quickly variable data-driven, short-run projects can be staged and run.



Another MUST SEE ‘EMS 2017 Award Winner - FUJIFILM Dimatix Samba printheads will also be featured, with representatives on-hand to discuss how they can be customized into imprinting bars to achieve up to 1200 dpi output quality at output speeds up to 1000 feet per minute, on traditional offset presses…

Attendees are also welcome to be part of hands-on demonstrations of XMF and ColorPath® SYNC™ Fujifilm’s powerful workflow and color management software solutions.



Stop by Fujifilm’s ‘See it. Believe it.’ themed booth, number 2013, for hourly, live theater presentations to learn more about these and other innovations, and take time to talk with the Fujifilm representatives about improving the quality and efficiency of your printing operation.



To find out how Fujifilm Graphic Systems Division can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.FujifilmInkjet.com.



To learn more about PRINT 17, please visit: www.print17.com.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $21.5 billion, at an exchange rate of 108 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

###



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



For Immediate Release

CONTACT:

William Rongey

Fujifilm

630.259.7286

wrongey@fujifilm.com

