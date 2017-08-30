ADNOC Provides the Necessary Infrastructure to Enable Women to be Partners in Core Business

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), today, renewed its commitment to empower women in the oil and gas sector as part of its strategy for smart growth that focuses on talent development. The announcement was made as the company celebrated the 3rd annual Emirati Women’s Day.

In a speech to employees, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, United Arab Emirates Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, highlighted the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, and that of the leadership to encourage women to be key partners in the development and prosperity of the nation.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: “In line with directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, ADNOC is committed to encouraging women and giving them more opportunities to enhance their contribution to the company’s success and achievements.”

"Our people are our most valuable asset in ADNOC’s Strategy 2030. Our focus on women’s empowerment will create a more diverse workforce and, as a result, increase our efficiency and competitiveness. ADNOC seeks to attract the best talent and expertise, including women, to ensure the creation of a competent and diverse workforce that matches the best international standards.

“Creating a work environment in which women thrive is not just fair, it makes smart business sense. It will help forge a legacy of growth and enable us to deliver on the strategic goals of our 2030 Strategy, which will create a more profitable upstream and a more valuable downstream, while delivering an economic and sustainable gas supply,” Dr. Al Jaber added.

As part of ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, the company hosted two separate employee events, in Ruwais and Abu Dhabi, which were focused on women’s empowerment. The two events featured programs of speeches and discussions, including an address by Fatema Al Neaimi, Chairperson of the ADNOC Women’s Committee and Dr. Jamila Khanji from the Family Development Foundation (FDF).