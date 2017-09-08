“Building Healthy Humans,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book, is Free For One More Day (09/09/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Pia Martin’s new book, “Building Healthy Humans: Your Guide to a Balanced and Beautiful Pregnancy for a Happy Healthy Baby.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on September 9th.

“Building Healthy Humans” or The Balanced and Beautiful Pregnancy is a simple and straightforward reality based wellness guide for pregnant or soon to be pregnant moms and dads who want a balanced and beautiful pregnancy and happy healthy baby.

Unfortunately, the information that is available today is often confusing, contradictory and not at all simple. This is special time in a woman’s life and it should not be fraught with high stress and confusion. We have learned through our practice that everyone is different and has a unique blueprint. Therefor we encourage our moms to tap into what is right for them and their family.

“Building Healthy Humans” by Dr. Pia Martin will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (09/09/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074FJK1SZ. “Building Healthy Humans” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Being pregnant can be scary. Dr. Pia removes some of the mystery and provides valuable advice about how to take care of yourself, physically and emotionally, so you can have a baby who is healthy and happy. Even those who aren’t pregnant, and don’t plan to be, can benefit from of the information provided in Dr. Pia’s book. It’s a ‘good sense’ book for those who want to live a healthier life.” – Carolyn Fox

“I have worked with Dr. Pia for years and I am so excited that her book is finally here. I have had her as an expert guest on my podcast ‘Healthy Births, Happy Babies’ numerous times and her episode ‘The Essentials of Prenatal Nutrition’ is one of the Top 5 downloaded episodes of my show. Dr. Pia has a wealth of information for pregnant women and new moms and is able to teach it in a way that is easy to understand and even more important, easy to implement. This will be my #1 reference guide I recommend to my pregnant patients.” – Dr. Jay Warren

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Dr. Pia Martin is a practicing Wellness Doctor in San Diego California. Her passion is helping new moms have a balanced and beautiful pregnancy. Pia understands that new moms are excited and fearful all at the same time. New moms want to do the very best they can to have a happy healthy baby who thrives and develops in to a wonderful human being.

